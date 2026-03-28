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Roy McIntosh's avatar
Roy McIntosh
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SATANIC AND EVIL ONLY WAY TO DESCRIBE THIS!? Clear to see that MADAM PAYNE is well named!? PAIN IN THE !*&^‘‘Sadly we did have a couple of deaths as a result of Covid-19 at the beginning of the pandemic and during an outbreak.’’

-Paragraph 30

‘‘I isolated from the beginning of the pandemic until May 2022 when I went on holiday, which was when I caught Covid-19 for the first time.’’

-Paragraph 31

‘‘I do think we in the care sector did a wonderful job at keeping people well throughout the pandemic. I am still dedicated to working in the care sector. I want to improve things so that something like the pandemic never happens again. I think it made people realise how it feels to be isolated, and how that is for people’s social and mental wellbeing. I am passionate about improving things for the future.’’

-Paragraph 32

‘‘I have Long Covid which has had an impact on my health and my working time; I am only able to work four days per week now and I have respiratory issues.’’

LONG COVID OR JAB DAMAGE!? WONDERFUL JOB with DNR/MIDAZOLAM---JUST ASKING!

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