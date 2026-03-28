Introduction

The Scottish COVID-19 inquiry is publishing an additional 80 witness statements taken in preparation of its health and social care impact hearings. While these witnesses were not called to provide oral evidence, their statements have been recorded and form part of the Inquiry’s evidence base.’

I plan to work my way through this evidence the coming weeks.

Statement highlights-Rachel Payne

Managing Director. Bandrum Nursing Home.

‘‘In the end we had to buy PPE from abroad which cost about £20,000. In ordinary times, I would have expected that the amount of PPE that we purchased would have cost around a quarter of that cost.’’

-Paragraph 8

‘‘There are seven units in the care home, but one was closed almost straight away. Then we had two years of opening and closing the home to visitors.’’

-Paragraph 16

‘‘We have a lot of younger residents in the home who have young children and they found it particularly distressing not being able to see their loved ones.’’

-Paragraph 17

‘‘We had one lady in the care home who said that she did not want to live anymore as she could not see her children.’’

-Paragraph 18

‘‘The number of NHS staff that visited the care home during the pandemic was reduced.’’

‘‘During lockdown the GP visits were carried out by telephone.’’

-Paragraph 19

‘‘I think we had one staff member that left during the pandemic, but most people that did leave made a career decision afterwards that they no longer wanted to work in the care sector.’’

-Paragraph 26

‘‘I think our staff found the constant changes in the guidance very hard. I know they also found it very difficult when restrictions were eased but our residents were still not able to go out…

..Our residents were desperate to go out.’’

-Paragraph 28

‘‘Sadly we did have a couple of deaths as a result of Covid-19 at the beginning of the pandemic and during an outbreak.’’

-Paragraph 30

‘‘I isolated from the beginning of the pandemic until May 2022 when I went on holiday, which was when I caught Covid-19 for the first time.’’

-Paragraph 31

‘‘I do think we in the care sector did a wonderful job at keeping people well throughout the pandemic. I am still dedicated to working in the care sector. I want to improve things so that something like the pandemic never happens again. I think it made people realise how it feels to be isolated, and how that is for people’s social and mental wellbeing. I am passionate about improving things for the future.’’

-Paragraph 32

‘‘I have Long Covid which has had an impact on my health and my working time; I am only able to work four days per week now and I have respiratory issues.’’

-Paragraph 33

COVID vaccinations

‘‘In terms of vaccinations, the first rollout team from the NHS came to the care home to vaccinate our residents and staff…

..I noted that there was a degree of apprehension from some staff members about the vaccine…

..To combat this, I attended a vaccine drop-in clinic with one other member of staff to have my vaccine the week before the vaccination was due to take place in the care home. I did this to be able to show to my staff that I was okay having had the vaccine and to encourage them to also take it.’’

-Paragraph 38

‘‘I think hesitancy from members of staff about taking the vaccine was in relation to the speed at which the vaccine was developed.’’

‘‘There were only a few people who felt that having the vaccine was not right for them or they had a health reason that prevented them from taking it.’’

-Paragraph 39

Thanks for your attention.

All Feedback welcome.

End