Biologyphenom

Biologyphenom

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Gary S's avatar
Gary S
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‘‘Dealing with people who were anti-vaccination was particularly difficult. They would refuse to wear masks. They were, in effect, putting me and my family at risk. I was wearing a mask to protect them…

Mind blowing to think a person with his qualifications would even think this. Brainwashing by government, NHS and fear was out of control. Probably thought a cloth mask would stop a “virus “ too 😞

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