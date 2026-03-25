Introduction

‘The Scottish COVID-19 inquiry is publishing an additional 80 witness statements taken in preparation of its health and social care impact hearings. While these witnesses were not called to provide oral evidence, their statements have been recorded and form part of the Inquiry’s evidence base.’

I plan to work my way through this evidence the coming weeks.

Statement highlights-William Anderson

William Anderson. NHS Glasgow Ambulance Technician of 26 years.

‘‘A lot of staff were getting very red and sore around the face from mask wearing. Many were getting chaffed hands from hand gels. I didn’t, but many did. Some had to be taken off the road due to that.’’

-Paragraph 29

‘‘For example, if we were attending a cardiac case and had to intubate, this would generate aerosols which could potentially blast particles everywhere. Intubating involves putting a tube down a person’s throat to secure the airway management. You put a mask on the patient with a high flow of oxygen into the mask. Any water vapours in the throat or lungs are coming out into the atmosphere and if you’ve not got the appropriate mask, you’re going to be breathing that. We would often have a dilemma - do we wait and do it at the hospital or do we do it there at home. We had to think like that all the time, especially in the early stages. That takes a toll. There’s a fear factor when you’re potentially putting yourself at risk. We’ve got to give that patient the best help we possibly can. We were dealing with someone who was potentially dying and we had the means to try and save them. My job is first and foremost to keep that person alive. Later there was guidance coming through but by that time we had already dealt with a lot.’’

-Paragraph 36

‘‘Dealing with people who were anti-vaccination was particularly difficult. They would refuse to wear masks. They were, in effect, putting me and my family at risk. I was wearing a mask to protect them…

..They would tell you why they wouldn’t wear one, that it was all a conspiracy etc, but we remained professional and bit our tongues. We avoided getting into discussions about it and just did the job. It annoyed me but if that was their choice then then that was their choice. I was wearing a mask anyway and that person still required hospital treatment.’’

-Paragraph 39

‘‘It was very weird when we went into lockdown for the first time. The roads were empty. Nobody was on the streets. It was spooky…

..I have taken lots of photographs.’’

-Paragraph 41

‘‘One of the biggest impacts on me, and on many colleagues, was that we were making decisions that we shouldn’t have had to be making. It was very common to respond to a call from an elderly couple. People in their nineties, for example. One spouse had COVID-19 but the other did not. It was lockdown and there was nobody else in the house. We had to take one of them into hospital and leave the other at home on their own. We were told we couldn’t bring a relative in with the patient. They may never have been apart in 50 years. We needed to make sure the person we were leaving was going to be safe. What really struck me was knowing the other spouse may never come back. We couldn’t take the remaining spouse and it was gut-wrenching. This really sticks with me. We cover the west end of Glasgow where there are many elderly people. We had to deal withthat a lot. I would think ‘who’s going to look after you’. Sometimes we would raise it with the hospital or with Control. We would ask about relatives and phone them to let them know. Sometimes we would wait until someone from their family was on their way, or had arrived before leaving, but only if that was possible. These were difficult decisions. It was gut-wrenching because there were many occasions when relatives didn’t answer the phone. I worked only nightshifts so would be calling at 2 or 3am. It was heart-breaking and is still a sore point.’’

-Paragraph 43

‘‘We were wearing full PPE and breathing a lot harder in a mask when just doing normal jobs. Halfway through the seven nights I would start to feel more tired than normal. I was physically exhausted and it took me the best part of a few days just to get back to any kind of normality.’’

-Paragraph 49

‘‘We noticed that some staff were off with COVID related illnesses, respiratory issues and Long Covid.’’

-Paragraph 50

Thanks for your attention.

All Feedback welcome.

End