Introduction

‘The Scottish COVID-19 inquiry is publishing an additional 80 witness statements taken in preparation of its health and social care impact hearings. While these witnesses were not called to provide oral evidence, their statements have been recorded and form part of the Inquiry’s evidence base.’

I plan to work my way through this evidence the coming weeks.

Statement highlights-Holly Elizabeth Buchanan

NHS Diagnostic Radiograper of 17 years.

‘‘Every patient who comes into hospital with a respiratory infection will have at least one and probably several chest X-rays as their condition is monitored.’’

-Paragraph 9

‘‘At the height of the pandemic, every ‘‘COVID-positive’’ patient in Intensive Therapy Unit (ITU) required ventilation.’’

-Paragraph 10

When a ‘‘COVID-positive’’ patient on a ventilator came for a CT scan the room required a “fallow period” which was extended up to one hour if there was a break in the ventilator circuit -the room could not be used during this time.’’

-Paragraph 12

‘‘During the period between December 2019 and January 2020, there were many staff in the Western General Hospital Computed Tomography (WGH CT) department (including myself) who were off sick for approximately 5- 10 days with what they thought was a very bad flu.’’

-Paragraph 13

‘‘There was good camaraderie at work even although it was an awful time, and we all did our best to cheer each other up. We used to highlight “delivery of the week”, as there were lots of food companies who had to start delivering doughnuts, bagels or pizzas during the pandemic and we would discuss any new offerings each week. This really helped get us through.’’

-Paragraph 29

‘‘Around March or April 2020 when scanning confirmed cases of Covid-19 in CT, full PPE was worn. In suspected COVID-19 cases, only FRSM and eye protection was worn…

..I recall seeing staff from ITU in the staff canteen with marks on their faces and you could physically see how hot they were.’’

-Paragraph 32

‘‘She was subject to verbal abuse from the patient saying that COVID was a hoax and why was she wearing a mask. This member of staff was quite upset following this interaction. I spoke with her afterwards and explained that she just needed to ignore comments like this while remaining professional, but support was available through NHS Lothian. I have also received verbal abuse from patients saying things in a similar vein and telling me I was stupid for wearing a mask and PPE.’’

-Paragraph 37

‘‘The abuse from patients was noticeably worse during the pandemic, especially when..

..some patients would exclaim that COVID was a hoax and refuse to follow infection control procedures.’’

-Paragraph 38

‘‘A lot of radiographers became unwell with COVID, and I am aware of one member who developed Long Covid after getting COVID in March 2020. This member has been unable to return to work and is having to apply for Ill Health Retirement.’’

-Paragraph 41

Lessons learned

‘‘Scotland also need to embed the rapid procurement of appropriate PPE if there is another pandemic.’’

-Paragraph 48

‘‘I am of the opinion that the UK was able to clearly see what was happening in Italy and the UK Government in Westminster still did not enforce the lockdown until much later which I believe should have been done much earlier than we did.’’

-Paragraph 49

Thanks for your attention.

All Feedback welcome.

End