Introduction

‘The Scottish COVID-19 inquiry is publishing an additional 80 witness statements taken in preparation of its health and social care impact hearings. While these witnesses were not called to provide oral evidence, their statements have been recorded and form part of the Inquiry’s evidence base.’

I plan to work my way through this evidence the coming weeks.

Statement highlights-Brenda Garrard

PAMIS member who represent the most disabled people in Scotland. Family Support Director for Grampian. Post held March 2018 until September 2023.

‘‘Families who had children living in supported accommodation were unable to see or visit them. Consequently, this had a huge negative impact on all involved. The person with PMLD did not understand what was happening, only that their parents were no longer there and the meaningful familiar people in their lives had disappeared.’’

-Paragraph 19

‘‘As time went on, family carers were increasingly distressed as they watched their relative lose the skills that they had achieved over many years of hard work. For example, loss of physical dexterity and flexibility, and the ability to interact and show recognition. This was heartbreaking for family members to see.’’

-Paragraph 20

‘‘Virtually all social care services stopped during COVID-19, and for those caring for people with PMLD, much longer than the three or four weeks initially discussed.’’

-Paragraph 22

‘‘Post-COVID, some local authorities sent written demands that any allocated money unused, due to COVID measures, should be returned to the local authority. This was considered unfair.’’

-Paragraph 48

‘‘I believe there will be an overall negative impact on the mental and physical wellbeing of people with PMLD and that some skills, that wil l have taken so long to master, will have been lost.’’

-Paragraph 51

‘‘Many PAMIS family carers across all geographical areas have said that the level of day service available has reduced with many saying that the services they had prior to COVID-19 have not returned. The community landscape regarding the way services is provided has changed drastically.’’

-Paragraph 54

‘‘I believe that changes in employment practice and the loss of a robust caring workforce, available to support those requiring community care, will have a long-lasting impact on society’s most vulnerable who require social care services now and in the future.’’

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‘‘Family carers reported serious deterioration in the physical and mental wellbeing of their relatives and a loss of previously acquired skills. Many were concerned that these would not be regained. ‘‘

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Thanks for your attention.

All Feedback welcome.

End