Introduction

In March 2026 The Scottish COVID-19 inquiry published an additional 80 witness statements taken in preparation of its health and social care impact hearings. These witnesses were not called to provide oral evidence and so their statements have been recorded and form part of the Inquiry’s evidence base.

I previously covered these statements individually but felt it necessary to place them all at one location. I discovered almost 50% of all statements released contained information which calls into question the narrative sold to the public from the Spring of 2020 and much of this evidence comes directly from officials including NHS staff, ambulance workers and care home managers.

-NO COVID IN CARE HOMES -EMPTY HOSPITALS -COVID-19 VACCINATION ADVERSE EVENTS -FORCED VACCINATION TO ACCESS MEDICAL TREATMENT- MASK DISTRESS- ISOLATION HARMS- INVASIVE DNACPRS-LOCKDOWN SUICIDAL IDEATION- COVID QUESTIONED AS CAUSE OF DEATH- NO HUMAN RIGHTS-HIGH LEVELS OF END OF LIFE DRUG PRESCRIBING IN CARE HOMES- POLITICALLY DRIVEN RESTRICTIONS-

Despite my relentless outreach there have been no mainstream or ‘alternative’ media reports of this startling evidence!

Compendium

Thanks for your attention.

All Feedback welcome.

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