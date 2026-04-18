Scottish COVID-19 inquiry|The New Evidence
Compendium of newly released witness statements.
Introduction
In March 2026 The Scottish COVID-19 inquiry published an additional 80 witness statements taken in preparation of its health and social care impact hearings. These witnesses were not called to provide oral evidence and so their statements have been recorded and form part of the Inquiry’s evidence base.
I previously covered these statements individually but felt it necessary to place them all at one location. I discovered almost 50% of all statements released contained information which calls into question the narrative sold to the public from the Spring of 2020 and much of this evidence comes directly from officials including NHS staff, ambulance workers and care home managers.
-NO COVID IN CARE HOMES -EMPTY HOSPITALS -COVID-19 VACCINATION ADVERSE EVENTS -FORCED VACCINATION TO ACCESS MEDICAL TREATMENT- MASK DISTRESS- ISOLATION HARMS- INVASIVE DNACPRS-LOCKDOWN SUICIDAL IDEATION- COVID QUESTIONED AS CAUSE OF DEATH- NO HUMAN RIGHTS-HIGH LEVELS OF END OF LIFE DRUG PRESCRIBING IN CARE HOMES- POLITICALLY DRIVEN RESTRICTIONS-
Despite my relentless outreach there have been no mainstream or ‘alternative’ media reports of this startling evidence!
Compendium
Susan Anderson- Manager of Walter and Joan Gray care home, Shetland.
William Anderson- NHS Glasgow Ambulance Technician.
Derek Baron- Director. Erskine Care Home.
Keith Beck- Prison Officer.
Jules Blair- Scottish Ambulance Service.
Elizabeth Bruce- NHS Physiotherapist.
Holly Buchanan- NHS Diagnostic Radiograper.
Lars Peter Calvert- Relative.
Hazel Clark- CEO Cantraybridge College. Special needs.
Kerry Dennett- NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde.
Dr.Jane Douglas- Former Chief Nurse. Care Inspectorate.
Prof Andrew Elder- President Royal College of Physicians of Edinburgh.
Michelle Ferguson- Down’s Syndrome Scotland.
Paula Abla Fummey- Disabled woman.
Scott Finnigan- General Manager. Thistle Healthcare.
Brenda Garrard- PAMIS.
Lorna Grey- Relative.
Margaret Hardie- Experiences during lockdown.
Anna Houston- Director of Operations for HRM Homecare Services Limited.
Jini Mathew- Clinical lead. Oakbridge Care Home.
Heather McGill- Relative.
Kathleen McIntyre- Deputy Care Home Manager, Netherton.
Ian McMaster- Surviving care home resident.
Bernadette Mellis- Relative.
Rachel Payne- Managing Director. Bandrum Nursing Home.
Dr Aaliyah Peeroo- NHS GP
Nicola Polk- Disabled woman.
Haroon Rehman- NHS Fife Consultant Orthopaedic Surgeon.
Emma Richmond- Self-employed Locum Pharmacist.
Dawn Runcie- Scottish Ambulance Service.
Rose Salter- Disabled woman.
Heather Scanlan- Senior Care Assistant. Erskine Care Home.
Daniel Scott- Speech Therapist. NHS Greater Glasgow.
Andrew Smart- Family Support Director. PAMIS.
Daren Tyczynski- Care Service Director.
Elizabeth Whittaker- Relative.
Ruth Williams- Senior Carer Oakbridge Care Home Glasgow.
Thanks for your attention.
All Feedback welcome.
End
I’ve written about the Scottish Covid Inquiry for The Light and pitched to the mainstream about it. I’ll see if The Light would like an update.
People need to come together and work as one---get a leaflet/poster campaign up and running---in Scotland should have been up and running and a lot of it delivered to the political candidates etc!? Confront the COPS/MSM/POLITICIANS on issues like the care home that held down a pensioner/ask how OPERATION KOPER is doing etc!