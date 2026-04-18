Biologyphenom

Biologyphenom

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Jacqui Deevoy's avatar
Jacqui Deevoy
1h

I’ve written about the Scottish Covid Inquiry for The Light and pitched to the mainstream about it. I’ll see if The Light would like an update.

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Roy McIntosh's avatar
Roy McIntosh
1h

People need to come together and work as one---get a leaflet/poster campaign up and running---in Scotland should have been up and running and a lot of it delivered to the political candidates etc!? Confront the COPS/MSM/POLITICIANS on issues like the care home that held down a pensioner/ask how OPERATION KOPER is doing etc!

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