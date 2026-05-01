Scottish COVID-19 inquiry|Equalities and Human Rights Hearings 2025
Compendium of evidence.
Introduction
Since October 2023 i have been documenting the world’s first official COVID-19 inquiry in Scotland to hear from many with lived experience. Despite my relentless outreach over the last 3 years there are very few mainstream or ‘alternative’ media reports of this often remarkable evidence!
I previously covered the Equalities and Human Rights sessions individually but felt it necessary to place them all at one location for easier access.
Simply click on the links below to learn about what really happened to during one of the darkest periods in all of human history!
Witnesses
Alex Colquhoun- Showman’s Guild of GB.
Lyn Pornaro- CEO. Disability Equality Scotland.
Pat Graham/Jenny Miller- PAMIS.
Danny Boyle- BEMIS Scotland.
Panel- Regional Equalities Council.
Panel- STUC Equalities Committees.
Pauline Nolan- Inclusion Scotland.
Adam Stachura- Director. Age Scotland.
Prof Angela O'Haglan- Chair. Scottish Human Rights Commission.
John Wilkes- Equality and Human Rights Commission.
Overview of Evidence
Thanks for your attention.
All feedback welcome.
End
Bio, we just have to keep battling on as the truth shall prevail!? My main focus is on the elderly deaths in slaughter houses, that being hospitals and care homes. Some of those people would have had no one to speak up for them!
Thanks. Posted on Twitter