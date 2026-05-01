Biologyphenom

Biologyphenom

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Roy McIntosh's avatar
Roy McIntosh
10h

Bio, we just have to keep battling on as the truth shall prevail!? My main focus is on the elderly deaths in slaughter houses, that being hospitals and care homes. Some of those people would have had no one to speak up for them!

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Dr Ros Jones's avatar
Dr Ros Jones
5h

Thanks. Posted on Twitter

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