Unknown to most people in the Scotland, since July 2023 the official inquiry into the response to the COVID-19 ‘pandemic’ in Scotland commenced. It is investigating the devolved strategic response and upon conclusion will present its findings and make recommendations to Scottish Ministers. Investigations will cover the period between 1 January 2020 and 31 December 2022.

The core participants of the inquiry are as follows:

From October 24 testimonies consistently describe the severe harms and confusion inflicted by the lockdown restrictions upon care homes, children and wider society.

Impact hearing | Health and social care | 24 October 2023 (morning session)

‘For almost a year, guidance would not permit residents to leave the home or to go out for a drive in the car. After 14 months, many resisdents were only recieving half hourly socially ditanced visits and many had not left their home in over a year’

-Amber Galbraith KC (representing Care Home Relatives Scotland)

‘‘One member spoke about visiting her mother with advancing dementia in late summer 2020 she had to sit two metres away and watch her mother be PHYSICALLY RESTRAINED from walking towards her for a cuddle.’’

‘‘With no visits no touch, not even allowed to see others in the home, faces became hidden behind masks and skin hungry, with no cuddles or hands to hold..paraded out behind glass like an exhibit at a reptile museum or a prisoner.’’

-Amber Galbraith KC (representing Care Home Relatives Scotland)

In this segment lockdown is associated with a decline of health in those with pre-existing conditions due to reduced NHS services with long term consequences.

‘‘Some families became so worried that they considered SUICIDE PACTS.’’

‘‘Health conditions deteriorated due to the lack of basic and routine medical provision and in many cases they have never recovered.’’

-Amber Galbraith KC (speaking for PAMIS-promoting a more inclusive society)

Further severe lockdown harms are then outlined, this time on children.

‘‘In terms of the decisions that the governmnet made their effect on children has been ‘‘horrendous’’. Even during the world wars the schools remained opened.’’

‘‘More children remain off school with anxiety than at any other point in time according to their records.’’

-Rachel Holt (representing families with additional support needs)

‘The Scottish Government’s strategic response to the pandemic caused her previously happy child to attempt to take his own life FIVE TIMES…the child is currently 12 years of age.’’

‘‘They speak of the devestating impact of services being withdrawn, schools being closed and when reopened operating in new and unusual ways.’’

‘‘Most feel their child’s development was adversely impacted by the strategic response and some consider the damage to their child caused by the imapcts of that response WILL BE LIFE-LONG.’’

An important reminder that despite knowing the harms from lockdown as noted above, SNP/Greens MSPs voted to retain coronavirus powers in 2022 to be used any-time in the future.

Recently confirmed by John Mason MSP on social media platform X/Twitter.

Links:



https://www.covid19inquiry.scot/sites/default/files/2023-08/Core-participants-terms-reference.pdf

https://www.bbc.com/news/uk-scotland-67204971

https://www.bbc.com/news/education-54827702

https://news.stv.tv/scotland/msps-vote-to-pass-legislation-on-emergency-covid-powers-which-will-give-scottish-government-ability-to-impose-lockdowns

https://twitter.com/JohnMasonMSP/status/1722714219445956711

Full session of Scottish COVID-19 inquiry on Youtube- Impact hearing | Health and social care | 24 October 2023 (morning session)