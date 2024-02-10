-Lockdown-Isolation-Deterioration-Neglect-Pressure To Sign DNRs-Missing Medical Records-Death Certification Methods Changed-Human Rights Abused-Absent Medical Attention-

‘‘The inquiry will hear that that when relatives tried to contact their loved ones their efforts were thwarted…In some instances management told staff not to share with the outside world what was going on in a home.’’

‘‘Many families witnessed remotely a significant deterioration of their loved ones physical and mental health in lockdown that was nothing to do with COVID-19….some suspect that their loved one was suffering from neglect, dehydration and starvation.’’

-Shelagh McKall KC (representing bereaved relatvies and former care home staff/community response team Skye)

‘‘We anticipate the inquiry will hear that people were pressured to agree to DO NOT RESUSCITATE notices. That people were NOT resuscitated even though no such notice was in place.’’

‘‘That residents may have been neglected and left to starve.’’

This early evidence already demonstrates by any rational and humane perspective the COVID policies themselves were far more harmful to our already very frail and vulnerable members of society than any virus.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-scotland-67217363

Full video-YouTube-Scottish COVID inquiry Impact hearing | Health and social care | 25 October 2023 (morning session)