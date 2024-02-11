Residents in 'care' homes in Scotland during lockdown had no access for over 1 year to:

Opticians

Podiatry

Hairdressing

Fresh air

Disturbingly…..

'Care home guidance amalgamated with guidance for prisoners'

-Alison Leitch (Care Home Relatives Scotland Group)

From the hundreds of impact statements of CHRS members on the adverse effects of lockdown restrictions they included:

-165 mentions of stress/anxiety and depression

-100 mentions of guilt or worry

-59 mentions of sadness/abandonment or hopelessness

-49 mentions of heartbreak

‘‘It felt everytime there was progress in terms of access care home residents another obstacle appeared’’

There simply was no meaningful way for families to be with their loved ones during lockdown.

No visits w/touch

No xmas decorations

No seeing dying relatives

No alternating visitors

No outside visits

'we can't let you hold your dying relatives hand'

Despite these harms remarkably CHRS has been ‘fighting for’ the implementation of ‘Anne’s Law’ with similar proposals in England called ‘Gloria’s Law.’ This would in effect LEGALISE and normalise many of the harms the group have so passionately argued against.

‘Anne’s Law’ - giving nominated relatives or friends the same access rights to care homes as staff while following stringent infection control procedures.

In effect legitimising lockdown (which cause only severe harms on populations), fear based protocols (social distancing etc), semi isolation (only ONE family member will be allowed to visit, time limited), the wearing of face masks (discredited yet harmful), PCR testing (discredited-does not detect infectiousness) and any other public health diktat decided by the government in a future ‘pandemic’ inclusive of yet more fast tracked experimental injections. Therefore if one were to refuse ANY future government/public health diktat you would be denied access to see a loved one.

A message to CHRS…how is this progress or lessons learned ?

eg- In a post 2024 world we will now need government permission to be able to be with our loved ones, even to hold and kiss them ?

All that ‘Anne’s Law’ is facilitating is the removal of yet more rights of Scots who prior to the ‘pandemic’ were able to have unrestricted and unlimited access to loved ones with 2-3 week norovirus lockdowns uncommon. The infection prevention measures used during ‘COVID’ were clearly a failure and thus would NOT help to reduce the spread of any future presumed pathogen BUT would unarguably harm residents and families.

A reminder of how things should always be.

Seen below a future scenario courtesy of ‘Anne’s Law’ in any new ‘pandemic.’ One family member policed by staff who now with the force of law now on their side which can make sure you obey any and all government public health diktats. No more ‘guidance’ that can be ignored.

‘‘This is not the society we wish to pass on to the next generation or to grow old in ourselves.’’

-Alison Leitch (Care Home Relatives Scotland Group)

Unfortunately with ‘Anne’s Law’ that’s exactly what would happen.

