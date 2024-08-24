NB: I realised i hadn’t added this testimony. So here it is.

Introduction

Ms.Menzies testifies about the death of her husband of 18 years Jamie. Jamie was 38 years old and got diagnosed with multiple myeloma early in 2019- a type of blood cancer. Jamie died from Covid on the 8th of April 2020 when he was in Monklands Hospital, Airdrie.

Pre COVID

In early 2019 Jamie was started on bone marrow treatment and also began receiving radiotherapy. On the 26th of February 2020 he attended a routine appointment at Wishaw General Hospital and they sent him to St Andrews Hospice for pain management.

He was only in the hospice for about eight hours when they realised there was problems with his picc line; he had a picc line because his veins had collapsed because of the therapies, they couldn't get blood. It had gotten infected, and he had a temperature. Jamie was transferred back to Monklad’s hospital. Jamie was also subjected to intense total body irradiation (TBI) for his cancer and on the 17th of March 2020 was given a stem cell transplant.

COVID diagnosis?

Ms.Menzies received a call on 20th March to say Jamie was getting home and she could go and get him but when she got there because Jamie had a temperature the nurse said no. Liane understandably connected these symptoms to the gruelling treatments for cancer her husband was receiving and not COVID.

Jamie himself was not convinced he had COVID citing the side effects from the radiotherapy.

Sepsis

Ambulance crew ‘‘horrid’’

NHS sent an ambulance to collect Jamie when Ms.Menzies said she could drive him to hospital. This was denied due to risks from COVID. The ambulance took 90mins to arrive whereas Ms.Menzies could have completed the journey for the NHS in 30mins.

‘‘They were HORRIBLE..they wouldn’t listen to anything i said…they wouldn’t let his son cuddle his dad.’’

DNR FIVE TIMES!!

Jamie was then ‘‘asked’’ to sign a DNR a remarkable FIVE TIMES in a 24 hour period. He refused on all occassions.

‘‘He phone me TERRIFIED.’’

‘Jamie had been battling cancer for 15 months he didn’t want a DNR for the cancer so he certainly wouldn’t have wanted it for this virus.’’

‘Contracting COVID’

Jamie having refused the DNRs was then subject to intense levels of COVID testing the next few hours.

‘‘He doesn’t have coronavirus but he has COVID-19.’’

Jamie was asked AGAIN to sign a DNR.

Denial of treatment protocols-NHS clinical frailty scale

There was a criteria of who would be excluded from some forms of treatment and those who wouldn’t.

Strange health episodes

One day Jamie was laughing and joking the next day the opposite.

Lungs filled with clots

Jamie defeating cancer? Drugged?

Midazolam and Morphine

Jamie sadly passed away at 11.29pm that night with the cause of death noted as COVID-19.

Additional Reports

I could find no mainstream media reports of this harrowing testimony. Thankfully ‘Dr’ John Campbell from youtube fame and Infowars picked up on my work.

‘Dr’.John Campbell covers Lianne’s testimony. Well worth watching especially in relation to Midazolam use.

‘‘I’ve never in 45 years of nursing given Midazolam to help someone sleep.’’

End

Links:

Full statement- https://www.covid19inquiry.scot/sites/default/files/ev-documents/sci-wt0068-000001.pdf

Full video-Youtube-Scottish COVID-19 inquiry Impact hearing | Health and social care | 30 November 2023 (morning session)

Infowars article based on my work covered by Dr.John Campbell on Youtube-

https://www.infowars.com/posts/absolutely-tragic-38-year-old-covid-patient-refused-to-sign-dnr-five-times-before-he-died/