Ms Stewart firstly discusses the death of her 57 yo brother Derek who sadly passed away May 1st 2020. The cause of death was noted as COVID-19. Prior to his death she mentions extreme medical neglect and how how her sister in law ‘‘screamed’’ at ambulance workers to help Derek as he lay slumped over his driveway gate, but they drove off !

'He was clutching his chest..his neighbours thought he was having a heart attack'

-Stuart Gayle KC

‘‘She was screaming’’ for the paramedics to help Derek.

‘‘They (ambulance staff) put of their hands up and gestured to her to stop and not come any nearer.’’

Derek was astonishingly taken to hospital in a white transport van driven by a man with no medical training.

The transport van, as you put it in was a white van and the driver was just that, a driver . He didn’t have any medical equipment with him nor did he have any medical qualifications apparently’’ - page 9 of statement

‘‘No. It was just − it wasn’t one of the patient transport vans that people think it was. It was just a white van.’’ - page 9 of statement

Upon reaching hospital Derek was in severe distress with respiratory failure and heart problems. He tested negative for COVID. But another test 3 days later tested positive. He was subsequently administered dexamethasone and morphine. No visiting rights were permitted for the family during this time and communication from the hospital was lacking.

‘‘No, we weren’t allowed in to visit . No visiting.’’ -paragraph 11 of statement

‘‘What information were you being given in those calls ?’’ -Stuart Gayle KC

−−Practically nothing. ”He’s just stable”; ”He’s just the same”; ”No change”; ”Just stable”; ”Just the same”; ”No change.’’ -paragraph 17 of statement

Derek then began reacting badly to hospital drugs.

‘‘He was hallucinating, he was distressed , he was disorientated. He was saying that he was seeing things. We thought he was hallucinating because he told us he was seeing these things, that these people were all round about him and, ”I can see everybody round about me and they’re working on me”. At this particular time we knew nothing about this so we assumed that it was the medication. We spoke to the staff about it on the phone and they said it was the medication that was making him do this.’’-paragraph 11 of statement

Derek was then placed on a ventilator. All medication was withdrawn and a ''rapid'' deterioration in his condition ensued.

‘‘You say the medical staff made an assumption his medications made him worse.’’

-Stuart Gayle KC

‘Yes.’

After Derek’s passing Ms Stewart explains a personalised blanket was not allowed to be placed into the coffin. Hiring a piper was also forbidden.

‘‘my niece had ordered this blanket a personalised blanket, with his grandkids’ names on it… it wasn’t allowed.’’ -paragraph 24 of statement

The coffin was sealed and the family were unable to view the body.

‘‘Not even to put your hand on it to say ”Goodbye”it wasn’t allowed. -paragraph 24 of statement

An important point made by Ms Stewart at the end of her statement questions whether prompt medical treatment could have saved Derek’s life.

‘‘You pose the question as to whether or not −− had Derek been taken to hospital in an ambulance at an earlier stage, whether he could have been saved.’’ -paragraph 26 of statement

-Stuart Gayle KC

NB: Both paramedics that refused to attend Derek in the early days of his illness were suspended. They admitted they ‘‘failed in their duty of care’’ and had to undergo re-training.

Part-2

Ms Stewart’s second bereavement is in relation to her fiance’ Craig who sadly passed away aged just 46 after a brain aneurysm on Sept 3rd 2020. Craig had a history of suffering from brain aneurysms. He became a victim of the restricted medical care due to lockdown and NOT ‘COVID.’

‘‘You tell us he did not die of COVID but his consultant told you he died as a result of COVID.’’ -Stuart Gayle KC

Craig collapsed at work on Sept 1st and was taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary. During the ambluance trip he suffered another bleed on the brain/stroke and was placed on a ventilator. It was later decided he was brain dead and nothing could be done for him.

‘The consultant told me COVID did not kill Craig..had he been able to access an optician and have an examination as pre COVID he would still be living today.’’

In her concluding remarks Ms Stewart expresses the frustration around the circumstances leading upto the deaths of her loved ones because of a ‘‘shambolic government.’’

‘‘We want answers and the government held accountountable for their incompetence and disrespect to all those that died'‘

'‘Our families bodies were discarded like toxic waste'‘

The question that needs to be asked is did ‘COVID’ really kill these people or is this more to do with extreme medical neglect by the NHS ?

End

