Introuduction

Today’s witness is Ms.Cathie Russell. Formerly a corporate communications manager for South Lanarkshire Council. She retired from this role in 2013 to look after her mother who was becoming more frail due to osteoporosis and suspected Parkinsons disease. Ms.Russell’s mother was a resident of Clarence Court care home Glasgow when she sadly passed away 20 July 2021 aged 89.

Before ‘the pandemic’

Prior to the national lockdown Cathie’s mum (due to a fall at home) broke her back in two places and was hospitilised for 3 months. From that point she never regained her ability to walk and was placed in a care home. Her cognitive decline which was increasing now said to be caused by Dementia.

Care homes

In her statement at paragraph 52 Ms.Russell says:

‘Care homes are just big financial washing machines. I have learnt so much about them now and have grave concerns about our dependance on private care homes.’

Prior to lockdown

Her mother was recovering from her injuries and doing ‘quite well’ able to enjoy close contact with her family and partake in normal activities like Christmas.

Start of ‘the pandemic’ TV and radio broadcasts

About 2 weeks before the national lockdown on March 10th Ms.Russell thought it sensible to email the care home to tell them not to bring children and that anyone with fever symptoms should definetely not visit… (paragraph 63 of statement)

‘‘Due to the rising death toll in ITALY.’’

Ms.Russell also recalls..

‘‘Someone on the radio in CHINA.’’

..was speaking about their dad in a care home without relatives and how this level of totalitarian control would not be tolerated here in the liberal Western world. How wrong she was. Ms.Russell also goes on to speak about more news she heard from Spain where residents were abandoned and left to die.

National lockdown

For weeks the only visiting allowed was a CLOSED window visit.

Her mother asked if she was a prisoner.

‘I think when you look back on COVID…..

….the treatment of people in care homes will be the standout DISASTER.’

Pleading with officials-No visits for nearly one year

From April 2020 Ms.Russell contacted numerous public health officials including the Chief Medical Officer Dr.Gregor Smith and even her own MSP…but to no avail. No changes to policy were forthcoming.

‘‘Thousands of people never got the chance to reunite as their relatives died during the lockout.’’

‘It had been 3 months since i got to spend time with my mum…

…THERE HAD NEVER BEEN A COVID CASE.’

‘It is an act of outright cruelty to deny her the company of her children at this time of her life….i believe what you are doing is a major breach of our right to family life.’

Care home residents were committing suicide due to lockdown isolation.

Even with vaccinations rolling lockdowns continued to isolate residents for periods of upto 45 days. Even double vaccinated family members in full PPE were STILL denied entry.

End of life

Just five months later, June 2021, her mother’s health started to fail and she was placed on a palliative care pathway.

Isolation is defined by the United Nations as torture

No healthcare services for 12+ months-No confidence in government?

Indoor visiting

When indoor visits were permitted (even with a negative COVID test and being fully vaccinated) the response from carers was less than compassionate.

‘Get your hands off her.’

Closing remarks

‘Their wellbeing has been compromised in the name of care.’

Hopes for the inquiry

‘Public health doctors placed too much emphasis on COVID and ignored the dreadful impact the draconian rules were having on many people particularly care home residents.’

November 15 (morning session)-Anonymous witness

Introduction

This witness testifies about the death of their father on 6th Sept 2021, aged 87 from COVID after a full programme of vaccinations.

Once more we see the reference made to care home residents being prisoners.

Even with negative COVID tests residents were still being isolated for weeks at a time

Even with vaccinations visiting was still forbidden

No privacy

Lockdown deterioration

Care homes rules persist

Visiting as essential as medicine

Additional segment on mask harms

Awful for carers

Limited communication

'‘Dad rarely saw a smiling face.’’

'‘The masks just made the hearing and sight difficulties ten times worse.’'

Supplementary

Dr Gary Sidley, a former clinical psychologist, sets out the multiple areas where masks cause harm.

These include: mental health conditions, communication problems, respiratory problems and exposing the wearer to micro-plastics and other contaminants, this article will consider these in turn.

Dr Gary Sidley explains the further potential for psychological harm:

“Many people who have suffered historical sexual and physical abuse will be re-traumatised by the requirement to wear face masks, simply the sight of masked people can trigger disturbing memories (“flashbacks”) of assault and degradation.”

End.

