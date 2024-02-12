-Lockdown-Isolation-Neglect-Deterioration-No human Rights-DNRs-End of life care-COVID-19

The opening testimony was from Lucy Challoner who explains in disturbing detail why her gran would ‘‘cry and scream’’ during the lockdown and the confusion around new visiting rules which were segregated outdoor garden visits for many months. Bizarrely, garden visits were not allowed during periods her gran was in isolation due to ‘COVID’.

‘‘That must have been extremely confusing for my grandma because she’s been in hospital..then she’s moved to a new environment with different people, people she’s not met before and you’re not allowed to see your family for 2 weeks..that must have been extremely distressing for my grandma.’’

‘At first it was garden visits which were ABSOLUTELY HORRENDOUS.’’

‘‘When i visited there was like a gate in place, which sort of reminded me of a prison.’’

Lucy further explains the harrowing nature of the visiting restrictions.

‘‘The whole thing was just really distressing and i left so many of those visits crying in tears thinking what have i done to my grandma.’’

‘‘I also had garden visits where both me and gran would be behind gates..at the end of visits gran would cry, it was traumatic she would scream…it was bad’’

Lucy goes on to explain why her gran would cry and scream. Physical contact was strictly forbidden.

‘‘Usually (Pre COVID) when youstrictly would go and visit you’d hear about her life stories, take your time…but you (are now) out in a freezing cold garden with a gate there..you could barely communicate or hear each other.’’

‘‘The way the visits were set up i think caused alot of distress for the both of us…you weren’t even allowed to hug.’'

‘‘Any gifts brought in had to be disinfected and left for 72 hours’’

The second witness for CHRS group was Alina Duncan. After FOUR lockdowns in the ‘care’ home her husband sadly passed away not of COVID, but his illness (Dementia) 15th August 2022. He was administered morphine and midazolam shortly before death.

Alina explains in her statement his deterioration in lockdown and the traumatic effects of being unable to spend time with her husband and how ‘‘nobody listened’’ in government or public health to her concerns. In her statement she explains the neglect in the care home and how her husband was being starved.

‘‘I don't feel that the isolation that came about because of the restrictions was appropriate or proportionate.’’ (paragraph 52 of statement)

‘‘I had concerns about the treatment and care that he was receiving but the main one was missing meals.’’ (paragraph 53 of statement)

‘‘In the early days of lockdown, I constantly complained, begged, threatened with lawyers just to see my husband as I knew from my phone calls to staff that he was declining.’’ (paragraph 54 of statement).

Testimony highlights

Concluding remarks:

‘‘In my opinion the Scottish Government should have considered quality of life not quantity.’’

‘‘I want to be included in the Inquiry as care home residents have been treated worst of all by the Scottish Government and the managers of these homes.’’

Highlights from anonymous witness statement HSC0049.

Lockdown-Imprisonment-Deterioration-Neglect-COVID19

‘‘On 6 September 2021, my dad sadly passed away in his care home. The cause of death was COVID.’’

‘‘The impact of the restrictions on me and my family was that we felt like dad was being imprisoned.’’

‘‘Prior to lockdown and he had abusy social life which was a l taken away and his life changed dramatically overnight.’’

‘‘When my dad returned from hospital he had to be isolated again even though he had been tested in the hospital for COVID and the test was negative. This meant he was locked in his room again for another two weeks.’’

‘‘Prior to lockdown my dad was visited by many friends and family. He would also regularly be seen by opticians, podiatrists, dentists and have diabetic screenings. These all stopped during the pandemic.’’

‘‘When window visits were introduced, I had to phone up and book the visit. Initially the windows were not open during visits. There was no physical contact al lowed so visits were through the glass.’’

‘‘When my dad saw me, he was trying to open the window to get out of the building. He wanted to come out and see me and my family.’’

‘‘When I received visits I noted a change in dad's health. He was more heavily medicated, and his contacts and activities had stopped.’’

‘‘I felt that the rules were over the top and that the restrictions were too great. The harm from what was being done outweighed the risks.’’

‘‘There was not enough consideration for the impact of the restrictions on families. Everyone was so focused on keeping residents alive at al l costs that they did not consider the damage of the lack of contact. Visits were as important as medicine.’’

This ‘COVID’ death occured in a ‘care’ home run by Dundee City Council. Yet as we can see MORE deaths had occured within these ‘care’ homes prior to ‘the pandemic.’

One has to then ask were these extreme, inhumane ‘health’ diktats ever justifiable ?

The answer is obvious.

Links:

Lucy Challoner statement-https://www.covid19inquiry.scot/sites/default/files/ev-documents/sci-wt0358-000001.pdf

Alina Duncan statement- https://www.covid19inquiry.scot/sites/default/files/ev-documents/sci-wt0378-000002.pdf

Anonymous witness HCS0049 statement- https://www.covid19inquiry.scot/sites/default/files/ev-documents/sci-wt0364-000001.pdf

https://encyclopedia.ushmm.org/content/en/article/euthanasia-program

Foi Dundee City Council- https://www.whatdotheyknow.com/request/care_home_mortality_data/response/2496124/attach/html/4/20231214001%201%201%20Black.xlsx.html

https://news.stv.tv/scotland/woman-made-to-feel-like-nuisance-by-care-home-staff-scottish-covid-19-inquiry-hears