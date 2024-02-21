Alison’s parents both went into care before ‘COVID’ after being diagnosed with dementia.

Just a few months into lockdown Alison witnessed first hand the harms on her parents and stated this to the BBC in summer 2020-

"The speed of the deterioration is palpable. My mum has deteriorated more in the last three months than in the last three years."

Testimony

In 2023 Alison presented before the Scotish COVID inquiry to speak in more detail about her experiences during lockdown.

Here she recalls the ‘‘distressing’’ nature of the rules thrust upon her vulnerable elderly parents and was concerned about the lack of physical contact permitted.

‘‘That was a ludicrous decision to expect alot of families who have relatives with dementia to actually be able to connect with their families like that…that was absolutely hopeless.’’

‘‘It was REALLY distressing….it was getting CRUMBS of comfort.’’

Here Alison recalls her first ‘permitted' window visit to see her parents and how it was later NAILED SHUTT !!

‘For the first window visit the window was slightly open..so i was able to slip my hand underneath and mum would hold my hand..she would try and pull me in.’’

Her mum said she was not afraid of ‘COVID’ and stated she wouuld rather be with her daughter. Both her parents became increasingly distressed about the lack of contact offered in the care home. Alison goes on to talk about the restrictions becoming even more severe.

‘They shutt the window and they locked it so you couldn’t even have the contact with the hand…There were nails in it so i couldn’t pull the window open.’’

‘‘I think my mum felt abandoned.’’

Here she recalls during summer 2020 the care home hired an entertainer but families were only permitted to attend if they watched behind a fence.

‘‘My mum saw me and she started to come towards me….they pulled her away and that was really, really distressing.’’

‘‘You know what it felt like..it felt like i was going to the zoo and watching animal son display in the zoo..don’t touch…don’t go near them. THESE WERE MY PARENTS !!’’

Alison was understandably becoming more concerned about the harms being caused by the restrictions on her parents alongside the mask wearing and throughout summer 2020, in desperation, wrote ‘‘hundreds of emails’’ to the relevant authorities. To the care inspectorate, to Kevin Stewart MSP and Jeanne Freeman but to no avail. No changes were implemented.

‘‘I wrote to everybody…hundreds of emails…postings..i need to do something.’’

Alison explains how in France relatives were allowed into care homes from May 2020 after families protested and visits were allowed without masks or any vaccinations.

Alison rightly asserted the more ‘lax’ approach in France made no difference to the death rate. Why did MSPs/officials and public ‘health’ in Scotland refuse to change course like the health ministry in France to allow health promoting visits?

‘The evidence was there and nobody looked at it.’’

Fobbed off

Alsion goes on to explain her strength of feeling of being ‘fobbed off’ by officials and the ‘‘unfair’’ nature of restrictions. She cites the lack of science being followed by the Scottish Government especially around mask wearing which were causing communication problems for her deaf mother. A promoted (rather ridiculous) ‘solution’ by Kevin Stewart MSP was an order for visors and clear masks was going to help, in any case it never materialised. She was ‘fobbed off’ again.

‘The discrimination was blatant for me and a real human rights abuse.’’

‘‘If you are surrounded by a group of people 24/7 wearing masks and you don’t see people smile for upto 2 YEARS what kind of effect is that going to have on your mental health and wellbeing.’’

Here Alison explains the outdoors visiting rules. Family privacy was not permitted and her parents were PHYSICALLY RESTRAINED by ‘carers’ and ‘barricaded’ behind screens to prevent any contact. Frail relatives would also be palced OUTDOORS during winter in the cold and rain. For their health and safety of course.

Alison comments on the importance of spending time with elderly people.

‘‘When you are 89 and 90 time is not on your side..every day could be your last day….every moment counts..every second counts.’’

‘‘I haven’t actually touched my mum and dad…it was tough.’’

‘‘Again it was like visiting the zoo.’’

NO COVID still no contact

Alison explains the brick wall in relation to challenging any of thr ‘COVID’ rules which were distressing to her and her parents. She states that the home her parents were residents never even had any ‘COVID’.

‘‘Why are you seperating me from my mum..mum was getting distressed..they PULLED her away from me..i left the care home sobbing and crying..i felt abused and bullied.’’

‘‘Everything about this is wrong.’’

An intervention from a bemused Lord Brailsford on the ‘‘illogicality’’ of COVID mask rules rightly asserts trust in personal responsibility as an avenue for decision making.

‘‘Go in the car, take your masks off.’’

Conclusion

Alison’s final statement to the inquiry outlines her main concerns which were the harms of isolation and mask wearing especially on those suffering from dementia, this in her view was ‘‘catastrophic.’’ She states a complete lack of faith in the Scottish Government to address any of her concerns moving forward.

‘‘Surrounding residents of care homes with people wearing masks for such a long period had a HUGE IMAPCT on them, this in conjunction isolating them from their loved onces and everything they know was CATASTROPHIC.’’

‘‘Care homes operated under a veil of FEAR..not care and compassion.’’

On a more positive note both Alisons parents survived throughout the COVID pandemic.

End.

Links:

Full statement- https://www.covid19inquiry.scot/sites/default/files/ev-documents/sci-wt0427-000001.pdf

Full video YouTube- Scottish COVID-19 inquiryImpact hearing | Health and social care | 17 November 2023 (morning session)

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-scotland-53403920

https://www.msn.com/en-gb/health/familyhealth/care-home-nailed-window-shut-to-stop-me-holding-mums-hand-ex-bbc-star/ar-AA1k7EAI

https://www.thespec.com/opinion/contributors/loneliness-is-a-hidden-unrecognized-and-silent-killer/article_b7e70c8a-b67e-5dc5-9017-66cd9fea3706.html