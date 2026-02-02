Introduction

The Scottish Parliament held the final debates on the Natural Environment (Scotland) Bill and on 29 January 2026 and MSPs voted to pass the Bill during Stage 3 proceedings, paving the way for a new Natural Environment Act. The Act will bring in high‑level, statutory nature targets with the aim of improving biodiversity and regenerating Scotland’s natural environment.

The legislation was approved by 90 votes to 26 and commits Scotland to becoming ‘‘nature positive’’ by 2030 and to actively restoring nature by 2045.

The Bill introduces:

Mandatory swift bricks for all new buildings. A UK first.

Legally binding nature‑recovery targets.

New ministerial powers covering wildfire management, sustainable forestry and protected sites.

Updated National Parks legislation to strengthen their role in tackling climate and biodiversity challenges.

Reforms to deer management, aimed at reducing overgrazing and enabling woodland regeneration.

Enhanced protection for Ramsar wetlands, including Loch Lomond and the Flow Country.

‘While broad in scope, the Bill has clear and growing relevance for the water and wastewater industry. A central provision places a statutory duty on Scottish Ministers to set legally binding biodiversity targets.’

‘The passage of the Natural Environment (Scotland) Bill is set to bring significant changes for deer management across Scotland, with implications for farmers, estates and rural businesses involved in controlling deer numbers and supplying venison.’

Session highlights

The twin crises of climate change and biodiversity loss.

Faster and further action now required.

‘‘The Natural Environment Bill..seeks to ensure that the people of Scotland do not waste or rob our natural world for future generations.’’

-Dr.Alistair Allan MSP (SNP).

‘‘The twin crises of climate change and biodiversity loss represent the existencial threat of our times.’’

-Jim Fairlie MSP (SNP). Minister for Agriculture and Connectivity.

Is Scotland’s natural world in crisis?

‘From 1994 to 2019, the average abundance of 337 species of bird, mammals, butterflies and moths was stable. Average abundance shows peaks in 1995, 2004, 2010 and 2019. Between 2016 and 2019 the indicator increased by 14%.’’

‘The indicator for Scottish mammals has shown little change over the 25-year period, and in 2019 it was 3% above levels recorded in 1994.’

‘Freshwater invertebrates are 198% above 1994 baseline level in 2015. Terrestrial invertebrates (excluding insects) 13% above 1994 levels. The average occupancy of terrestrial insects has increased slowly since 1994, finishing at 26% above the baseline, as has that for bryophytes, which ends 40% above the baseline.’

The full set of statistics can be viewed at Nature.Scot.

Further evidence of nature abundance and recovery

Golden eagles in Scotland at highest levels in 300 years

Golden eagles in Scotland at highest levels in 300 years

Wildcats thriving in Scottish Highlands

Wildcats thriving in Scottish Highlands

Scotland’s forests are the largest they have been for 900 years

Scotland's forests are the largest they have been for 900 years

Is Scotland’s climate in crisis?

Shetland spaceport

As MSPs push towards ditching fossil fuels and telling Scots they can’t have a gas boiler in their home 6 months ago rocket launches were approved. Read more about the environmental pollution caused by these launches here.

