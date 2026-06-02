Introduction

Meeting of the Parliament. First Minister’s Questions (Backbench Members) followed by Ministerial Statement: Phone Free Classrooms.

First Minister’s Questions

Energy strategy ‘a shocking dereliction of duty.’

‘‘Oil and gas workers are losing their jobs now and Aberdeen is suffering damaging anti oil and net zero policies by Ed Miliband.’’

‘‘What on Earth will it take for this SNP Government to wake up to this crisis in our oil and gas industry and support drilling NOW.’’

-Rachael Hamilton-Conservative

Phone Free Classrooms

Mairi McAllan. Cabinet Secretary for Education, Culture and Gaelic on proposed new legislation for phone free classrooms.

Response from Meghan Gallagher. Conservative.

Response from Willie Rennie. Lib Dems.

‘‘Our children and young people are growing up in an online world which was unimaginable 20 years ago when i was at school.’’

-Mairi McAllan

Thanks for your attention.

All feedback welcome.

End