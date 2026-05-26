Biologyphenom

Biologyphenom

7 Comments

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Ned's avatar
Ned
8h

Nippy knew nothing. Honest guv!

C'mon Biologyphenom, is she a muff diver, theirs a marriage of convenience or is that a salacious rumour?

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Bilbo Baggins's avatar
Bilbo Baggins
7h

I couldn’t give a tinker’s cuss about her sexuality what I do give a damn about is her fraudulent dishonest and illegal, thieving behaviour. One law for us and another law for them……

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