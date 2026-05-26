Introduction

Meeting of the parliament First Minister’s Statement: Ambitious for Scotland.

Session highlights featuring Russel Findlay MSP leader of the Scottish Conservatives and newly elected MSPs maiden speeches by Malcolm Offord, leader, Reform UK Scotland and Senga Beresford, Reform UK Scotland.

Russel Findlay

SNPs independence ‘obsession’.. ‘holding Scotland back.’

Independence would mean a £26 billion funding gap and ‘extreme tax rises.’

Embezzlement scandal of Former FM and husband.

Thousands of jobs being lost in oil and gas sector.

‘‘The news agenda is dominated by his party STEALING MONEY from their own members and supporters.’’

‘‘Nicola Sturgeon’s husband Peter Murrell admitted using over £400,000 of STOLEN money to fund their lavish lifestyle.’’

‘‘Nicola Sturgeon also told those with concerns to STAY QUIET and when questioned by police she repeatedly said no comment..the tactics of ORGANISED CRIME.’’

Malcolm Offord

‘No appetite’ for independence in Scotland.

‘‘The fact is the majority of Scots do not favour separation.’’

Senga Beresford

‘Incompetent’ governance.

Independence debate ‘divisive.’

NHS under ‘enormous strain.’

Small businesses and hospitality being crushed.

No mandate for independence.

Voters ‘exhausted’ with constitutional wrangling.

‘‘A constituent even told me that his mother was sent to Liverpool for an operation because our services are so backlogged this side of the border.’’

‘‘Small businesses are being crushed and the hospitality sector sees restaurants and pubs closing daily.’’

‘‘This government wants to distract and subvert so that it does not need to answer for it’s abysmal record.’’

‘‘Just do your job and stop wasting everybody’s time.’’

Thanks for your attention.

All feedback welcome.

End