Introduction

Meeting of the Parliament. Debate: Expanding Childcare

Amanda Lindsay newly elected Reform MSP for Central Scotland and Lothians West lays down the facts in her first speech to parliament in relation to gender ideologies present within nurseries, primary schools and prisons. An intervention by Emma Roddick SNP MSP for Inverness and Nairn later refers to the speech as a ‘transphobic diatribe.’

Amanda Lindsay

Children as young as four taught gender ideology.

CASS review. No evidence for trans children.

Sandyford clinic referrals ‘ exploded’ in recent years.

Westminster intervened to stop males 16+ being able to self-identify as women.

A male double rapist placed in a women’s prison. Safeguards dismissed as bigotry.

Female NHS nurses face disciplinary action for refusing to undress in front of male colleagues who identify as women.

UK Supreme Court ruled woman means biological sex.

Transitioning from female to male promoted in nurseries.

Biological reality itself under attack.

‘‘We are teaching some of our youngest children, boys and girls as young as four that they may have been born in the wrong body.’’

‘‘This is not kindness. It is a profound and dangerous experiment with developing minds.’’

‘‘We are setting children on pathways to puberty blockers, cross sex hormones, infertility and surgery.’’

‘‘We still have male prisoners housed in female prisons.’’

‘‘Let us put evidence, safeguarding and reality first especially for the youngest and most vulnerable amongst us.’’

Emma Roddick

Thoughts

Who do you think is speaking the most sense? I think Ms.Lindsay deserves a round of applause. If you feel the same way i suggest reaching out to show support @Amanda.Lindsay.msp@parliament.scot

Thanks for your attention.

All feedback welcome.

End