Biologyphenom

Biologyphenom

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Jill Tennent's avatar
Jill Tennent
3h

How sad that we have had to wait for an MSP from the Reform party to stand up and speak the truth.

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Ned's avatar
Ned
3h

Thank you for posting this.

Thank you to myself for watching these 2 short clips.

What an extraordinary intercourse; is intercourse an appropriate term in this day and age?

Reform UK, whom I've gone very cold on, have a purpose. Amanda Lindsay has demonstrated that purpose. Well done her.

That we have to even debate non-binary sex is mind boggling.

There are 2 sexes and sometimes something in between, traditionally called hermaphrodite. You can remove penises and breasts all day long, but it will never change biological gender.

LGBTxyz+ is an evil ideology as far as I am concerned and at least Reform are in the Scottish parliament saying so.

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