Scottish Parliament|28 May 2026
Reform MSP Duncan Massey on failing Net Zero policies.
Introduction
Scottish Government debate: It’s Scotland’s Energy. Maiden speech by MSP Duncan Massey Reform UK Scotland.
‘Scotland’s current net zero-driven energy policies are failing, contributing to deindustrialisation through high energy costs and also increasing grid instability, including with the planned closure of Torness nuclear power station, thus creating a significant risk of blackouts.’
Session Highlights
Failing Net Zero policies are ‘economic suicide.’
‘Deliberate’ destruction of Scotland’s oil and gas sector.
Benefits of oil and gas industry ‘enormous.’
IPCC RCP8.5 emergency scenario removed.
Nuclear industry also being destroyed in Scotland.
UK has the highest energy prices in the world.
‘‘Our own oil and gas sector. A world leading industry that is being CRUSHED by DELIBERATE policy choices.’’
‘‘In the UK 75% of primary energy still comes from oil and gas. Globally the figure is 81%.’’
‘‘The UK and Scotland will need oil and gas for decades.’’
‘‘UK emissions (carbon) are now LESS THAN 0.8% of global emissions. Scotland is 0.08%.’’
‘‘The IPCC quietly removed it’s RCP8.5 scenario once again highlighting that the scientific consensus is NOT an emergency but a slow mild warming.’’
‘‘Not something that requires us to commit unilateral ECONOMIC SUICIDE and DECIMATE every industry in this country.’’
‘‘Our current failing system which has the HIGHEST industrial energy costs IN THE WORLD.’’
Source: Clintel.org
Thanks for your attention.
All feedback welcome.
End
It’s great to hear long-overdue common sense being spoken in Holyrood on energy, thanks to Reform. I’ve spent years and even decades posting articles to no avail saying exactly what Douglas Massie manages to rattle off in just ten minutes to a vastly bigger audience. It’s just a pity that energy isn’t a devolved issue in Scotland!
I quibble at him saying that we will need oil and gas “for decades” and that “renewables will definitely be part of the energy mix”. That implies that renewables will somehow eventually work and that there is actually a need to cut CO2 emissions, which there isn’t.
Another minor quibble is on his statistics on the UK and world dependency ratios on fossil fuels which according to the latest Energy Institute’s latest Statistical Review of World Energy are 79% and 87% respectively including coal. He is maybe quoting different source data but he ought to use the source that looks worse for Net Zero.
The reality is that we will need oil and gas for the foreseeable future, possibly even after adopting nuclear fusion. Most of our post-Miliband glut of useless windmills and solar farms will have to be decommissioned to avoid grid instability and blackouts. They will all be junk soon anyway.
This is encouraging from Reform UK. But, the elephant in the room is there is no anthropogenic climate change emergency. It's a lie. Agenda2030 is a scam, lie, codswallop.
Mild warming? Bollox.
But, it's been such a one-way David snake oil salesman Attenborough monopoly of discourse on the issue, this is at least encouraging.
From a 2011 speech
David Bellamy: CO₂ Is The World’s Best Friend
https://nedpamphilon.substack.com/p/david-bellamy-co-is-the-worlds-best
P.S. Am I the only man in the UK who can be bothered to shave in the morning? This Reform UK MSP looks facially scruffy.
P.P.S. Nuclear thorium?