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Douglas Brodie's avatar
Douglas Brodie
37m

It’s great to hear long-overdue common sense being spoken in Holyrood on energy, thanks to Reform. I’ve spent years and even decades posting articles to no avail saying exactly what Douglas Massie manages to rattle off in just ten minutes to a vastly bigger audience. It’s just a pity that energy isn’t a devolved issue in Scotland!

I quibble at him saying that we will need oil and gas “for decades” and that “renewables will definitely be part of the energy mix”. That implies that renewables will somehow eventually work and that there is actually a need to cut CO2 emissions, which there isn’t.

Another minor quibble is on his statistics on the UK and world dependency ratios on fossil fuels which according to the latest Energy Institute’s latest Statistical Review of World Energy are 79% and 87% respectively including coal. He is maybe quoting different source data but he ought to use the source that looks worse for Net Zero.

The reality is that we will need oil and gas for the foreseeable future, possibly even after adopting nuclear fusion. Most of our post-Miliband glut of useless windmills and solar farms will have to be decommissioned to avoid grid instability and blackouts. They will all be junk soon anyway.

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Ned's avatar
Ned
1h

This is encouraging from Reform UK. But, the elephant in the room is there is no anthropogenic climate change emergency. It's a lie. Agenda2030 is a scam, lie, codswallop.

Mild warming? Bollox.

But, it's been such a one-way David snake oil salesman Attenborough monopoly of discourse on the issue, this is at least encouraging.

From a 2011 speech

David Bellamy: CO₂ Is The World’s Best Friend

https://nedpamphilon.substack.com/p/david-bellamy-co-is-the-worlds-best

P.S. Am I the only man in the UK who can be bothered to shave in the morning? This Reform UK MSP looks facially scruffy.

P.P.S. Nuclear thorium?

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