Introduction

General questions submitted in the Scottish Parliament 5th of February 2026.

Question 1- Mark Ruskell. MSP. Greens.

To ask the Scottish Government what action is being taken to ensure the safety of people seeking asylum who are housed in hotels across Perth.

General questions

‘Deeply concerning’ protests.

An increase in ‘racist hate crimes the past year.’

‘Far-right’ groups using protests to intimidate.

Buffer zones and other measures now required.

‘‘There has been an increase in racist hate crimes in the last year.’’

-Mark Ruskell.

Latest COPFS racist hate crime statistics

‘‘In total 3,357 charges relating to race crime were reported in 2024-25, a decrease of 2.2% compared to 2023-24.’’

You can read more about the Perth migrant protests here and here.

FMs questions highlights

Russel Findlay MSP. Conservative leader.

Hospitality business rates.

Politicians set to be barred from pubs.

‘‘One of Scotland’s leading businessmen is calling for SNP Minister’s to be locked out from their locals too.’’

You can read more about Scotland’s pub woes here.

‘‘In the 10 years that we have been conducting our market insight surveys, these findings are the most negative we have seen…the only word to describe the current trading conditions is ‘brutal’.

Gillian Mackay. MSP. Greens.

Rosebank oil field.

‘‘Drilling for oil and gas in the Rosebank oil field is set to tip Scotland over the edge of climate disaster.’’

You can read more about the Rosebank oil field latest here.

Thanks for your attention.

All feedback welcome.

End