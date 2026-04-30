Introduction

As if existing in a care homes during ‘the pandemic’ period without any human rights wasn’t bad enough to discover this additional abuse also going on is what can only be described as a living hell!

‘A care worker has been found guilty of repeatedly sexually assaulting a vulnerable woman with a brain disorder at a residential home, causing her “profound suffering”.

Robert Wilson kissed Yvonne Carnie and touched her without consent while she was living at The Abbey in North Berwick.

Ms Carnie, then 68, was receiving round-the-clock care at the East Lothian Council-run home for progressive supranuclear palsy, a type of brain disorder which impacts mobility.

It was there Wilson, of Dunbar, carried out the “heinous” sex attacks on his victim between August 2022 and February 2023.

Ms.Carnie has since died.'

More details on this story at digbybrown.co.uk

Thanks for your attention.

All feedback welcome.

End