Shocking care home incident in Scotland
Yvonne Carnie was receiving round-the-clock care when she was attacked.
Introduction
As if existing in a care homes during ‘the pandemic’ period without any human rights wasn’t bad enough to discover this additional abuse also going on is what can only be described as a living hell!
STV News
‘A care worker has been found guilty of repeatedly sexually assaulting a vulnerable woman with a brain disorder at a residential home, causing her “profound suffering”.
Robert Wilson kissed Yvonne Carnie and touched her without consent while she was living at The Abbey in North Berwick.
Ms Carnie, then 68, was receiving round-the-clock care at the East Lothian Council-run home for progressive supranuclear palsy, a type of brain disorder which impacts mobility.
It was there Wilson, of Dunbar, carried out the “heinous” sex attacks on his victim between August 2022 and February 2023.
Ms.Carnie has since died.'
More details on this story at digbybrown.co.uk
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Revolting, disgusting behaviour. The owners of the home, if found negligent in his appointment should have to pay punitive damages. Unfortunately such damages are only part of the US legal system. Let’s hope if the suspected abuser is found guilty he doesn’t get a ridiculously lenient sentence.
There needs to be an open and honest debate regarding what goes on in care homes and get people from all walks of life involved. The DNR/MIDAZOLAM murders showed what they CARE HOMES along with NHS are capable of!