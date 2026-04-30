Biologyphenom

Biologyphenom

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Bilbo Baggins's avatar
Bilbo Baggins
7h

Revolting, disgusting behaviour. The owners of the home, if found negligent in his appointment should have to pay punitive damages. Unfortunately such damages are only part of the US legal system. Let’s hope if the suspected abuser is found guilty he doesn’t get a ridiculously lenient sentence.

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Roy McIntosh's avatar
Roy McIntosh
4h

There needs to be an open and honest debate regarding what goes on in care homes and get people from all walks of life involved. The DNR/MIDAZOLAM murders showed what they CARE HOMES along with NHS are capable of!

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