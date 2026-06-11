Biologyphenom

Biologyphenom

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Richard Kudrna's avatar
Richard Kudrna
2h

Here in Canada the data is carefully guarded.

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Beanz-meanz Heinz's avatar
Beanz-meanz Heinz
6m

If it wasn't for those blue plastic bin liners and googles they'd all be dead by now.

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