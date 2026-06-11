Introduction

As featured on BBC Breakfast this morning a new report set to be released by NHS England will confirm analysis by the Royal College of Emergency Medicine who revealed there were more than 16,000 deaths associated with long A&E waits before admission in England last year.

Dr Adrian Boyle, President of the Royal College of Emergency Medicine said:

“I am at a loss as how to adequately describe the scale of this figure. To give it some context, it is the equivalent of two aeroplanes crashing every week.’’

BBC

Medical neglect directly leading to deaths of patients.

Nurse anonymised speaking out.

The new abnormal is the new NHS standard 2020-2026.

‘‘There were standards that were SO SHOCKING during the pandemic…we had to do them we had no choice.’’

‘‘Those standards did not have a reset post COVID.’’

‘‘Standards of care have been totally normalised that are so shocking..we have normalised the abnormal.’’

-Professor Nicola Ranger. Chief Executive. Royal College of Nursing.

NHS key statistics : England Published Monday 18 May 2026

No mentions of the elephants in the room.

War zone hospitals

Not noticeable in 2020. See Professor Woolhouse at the Scottish COVID-19 inquiry but definitely noticeable 6 years later. Never forget throughout a ‘once in a century pandemic’ total NHS attendance rates were the lowest on record.

More serious ambulance call outs sustained 2021-2026

In the last few years, the number of category 1 ambulance incidents (the most serious category) has increased. Approximately 70% more occurring in 2026 (2,500) than during the Spring 2020 (1,500).

Testing

Record rates of public health investigations now taking place.

Thoughts

Isn’t that a revealing statement when Nicola Ranger said:

‘‘There were standards that were SO SHOCKING during the pandemic…we had to do them we had no choice.’’

Shame we have no real media willing to ask her what she meant. If you’ve been keeping up-to date with the Scottish and UK COVID-19 inquiry ‘‘whitewash’’ you will have a good idea.

Thanks for your attention.

All feedback welcome.

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