Warning: Contains distressing details.

Introduction

The Ockenden Report is an independent review of maternity services at the Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust, which revealed significant failings in care that led to the deaths of mothers and babies.

Families not believed or dismissed.

Women denied cesareans.

Consent not sought or respected during labour.

Woman subject to ‘cruel’ interactions.

Long term harms.

‘‘Women in early or advanced labour being turned away repeatedly often after multiple calls for help by staff who should have cared.’’

‘‘Throughout the review my team found examples of what they described as normalisation of deviance.’’

Full speech by Donna Ockenden here.

Report Highlights

Thoughts

You always hear and read about the raw truth when real people get a chance to share their stories. As has been the case for 3 years at the UK COVID-19 inquiry aka ''whitewash.''

Thanks for your attention.

All feedback welcome.

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