Shocking Ockenden Report Findings
Hundreds of mothers and babies died or were harmed at 'toxic' hospital trust.
Warning: Contains distressing details.
Introduction
The Ockenden Report is an independent review of maternity services at the Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust, which revealed significant failings in care that led to the deaths of mothers and babies.
Families not believed or dismissed.
Women denied cesareans.
Consent not sought or respected during labour.
Woman subject to ‘cruel’ interactions.
Long term harms.
‘‘Women in early or advanced labour being turned away repeatedly often after multiple calls for help by staff who should have cared.’’
‘‘Throughout the review my team found examples of what they described as normalisation of deviance.’’
Full speech by Donna Ockenden here.
Report Highlights
Thoughts
You always hear and read about the raw truth when real people get a chance to share their stories. As has been the case for 3 years at the UK COVID-19 inquiry aka ''whitewash.''
Thanks for your attention.
All feedback welcome.
End
I had a quick look at the report,but maybe being on my phone or the warm day ,I couldn't get a clear picture of the figures.
I spent nearly 30 years has a health visitor and only had a few mum's who had a stillbirth and absolutely no maternal deaths. In fact maternal deaths across the trust were so few that we all knew of the ones that happened. The last one I recall was a concealed pregnancy who arrived at hospital with full blown eclampsia. Also neonatal death rates had improved significantly from the 80s on.
So the question is why didn't this get questioned years earlier, the figures are readily available for those who's job it is to monitor these things .
Sadly bullying from management, or not listening to staff concerns is rife .
"Of the 48,436 staff who joined the NMC register, just under half – 23,408 (48%) – were from abroad, of whom 66% were trained in India or the Philippines. That is a huge increase on the 2,719 who came in 2017-18."
https://www.theguardian.com/society/2022/may/18/numbers-of-nurses-and-midwives-leaving-nhs-highest-for-four-years