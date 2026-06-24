Biologyphenom

Biologyphenom

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Gwen Shannon's avatar
Gwen Shannon
5h

I had a quick look at the report,but maybe being on my phone or the warm day ,I couldn't get a clear picture of the figures.

I spent nearly 30 years has a health visitor and only had a few mum's who had a stillbirth and absolutely no maternal deaths. In fact maternal deaths across the trust were so few that we all knew of the ones that happened. The last one I recall was a concealed pregnancy who arrived at hospital with full blown eclampsia. Also neonatal death rates had improved significantly from the 80s on.

So the question is why didn't this get questioned years earlier, the figures are readily available for those who's job it is to monitor these things .

Sadly bullying from management, or not listening to staff concerns is rife .

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1 reply by biologyphenom
Beanz-meanz Heinz's avatar
Beanz-meanz Heinz
6h

"Of the 48,436 staff who joined the NMC register, just under half – 23,408 (48%) – were from abroad, of whom 66% were trained in India or the Philippines. That is a huge increase on the 2,719 who came in 2017-18."

https://www.theguardian.com/society/2022/may/18/numbers-of-nurses-and-midwives-leaving-nhs-highest-for-four-years

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