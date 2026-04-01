Shocking UK COVID-19 inquiry update
100 years before the public has access to the full truth.
Introduction
The inquiry announces future plans for stories shared by the public with ‘Every Story Matters.’
‘‘In line with other public inquiries ALL submissions to Every Story Matters will also be housed at the National Archives who will hold them in a CLOSED STATE for 100 years BEFORE they can be viewed by the public.’’
Source: UK COVID-19 inquiry Youtube
Why do gov’s hold records in closed states?
The National Archives have a 20 year rule (implemeneted in 2010) to release information to the public however…
‘‘Some sensitive documents can be kept secret for up to 100 years if their release is deemed harmful to national security or international relations.’’
-BBC
Thoughts
A 'costly whitewash' that has revealled evidence so damning to the official narrative of 2020 no media dare report on it and it is now admitted all feedback submitted by the UK public about ‘the pandemic’ will not be available to the public for 100 years! Just wow!
To see all the ‘Every Story Matters’ feedback i have collected visit these links to see what the fuss is all about. 1 2 3 4 5 6 7
Thanks for your attention.
All feedback welcome.
End
Burying the evidence. It all makes sense now. Self publish, I will help you. Let me know if you want help.
P.S. I am shocked and silently outraged but it makes sense why the big names/controlled ops would not share it. They knew. so did the media. They took their instruction and played the game of avoidance.
How does an unknown story matter, and to whom? Did all the participants want their stories to be buried? I'd bet many of them feel like they'd been taken for a ride.