Biologyphenom

Biologyphenom

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Claire's avatar
Claire
5dEdited

Burying the evidence. It all makes sense now. Self publish, I will help you. Let me know if you want help.

P.S. I am shocked and silently outraged but it makes sense why the big names/controlled ops would not share it. They knew. so did the media. They took their instruction and played the game of avoidance.

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Jack Dresden's avatar
Jack Dresden
5d

How does an unknown story matter, and to whom? Did all the participants want their stories to be buried? I'd bet many of them feel like they'd been taken for a ride.

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