Introduction

The inquiry announces future plans for stories shared by the public with ‘Every Story Matters.’

‘‘In line with other public inquiries ALL submissions to Every Story Matters will also be housed at the National Archives who will hold them in a CLOSED STATE for 100 years BEFORE they can be viewed by the public.’’

Why do gov’s hold records in closed states?

The National Archives have a 20 year rule (implemeneted in 2010) to release information to the public however…

‘‘Some sensitive documents can be kept secret for up to 100 years if their release is deemed harmful to national security or international relations.’’

-BBC

Thoughts

A 'costly whitewash' that has revealled evidence so damning to the official narrative of 2020 no media dare report on it and it is now admitted all feedback submitted by the UK public about ‘the pandemic’ will not be available to the public for 100 years! Just wow!

To see all the ‘Every Story Matters’ feedback i have collected visit these links to see what the fuss is all about. 1 2 3 4 5 6 7

Thanks for your attention.

All feedback welcome.

End