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Biologyphenom

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Angela Pezzack's avatar
Angela Pezzack
1h

I wondered why the sudden drive on sending out test kits in Wales the last few years. Now I know why! I did think it may be something to do with the jab and the increase in cancers. I've had a test kit every year for the last 3 years. Haven't bothered as I didn't take the jab and no family history of bowel cancer. Were I to get cancer, I would probably accept surgery if I needed it, but don't think I would have chemo, seen it too many times and it's brutal and doesn't work for most.

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csofand's avatar
csofand
16m

An important report, thank you. Yes all these ailments in younger and younger people is just a mystery ... according to the ABV criteria ... "Anything But Vaccines"!

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Isn't it curious that all the supposed variants just pop up right when the vaccines rolled out?

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Thank you for your work!

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