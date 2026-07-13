Introduction

STVNews 12th July 2026

‘The minimum age for bowel cancer screenings should be lowered amid soaring rates of under-50 cases, Scotland’s health minister has said.’

‘The call for a younger screening age comes as Public Health Scotland data reveals a 49% surge in early-onset cases (those under 50 years old) between 2013 and 2023.’

‘Public health Minister Maree Todd said: “Research from Public Health Scotland in September 2025 showed a significant increase in the rate of bowel cancer among those under 50 between 2013 and 2023 in Scotland, and I share the concerns among clinicians, researchers, and public health professionals regarding this upward trend among younger adults.’’

Public Health Scotland Blog-Increasing cancer prevalence – the story behind the projections 1

‘Cancer rates in Scotland are projected to rise significantly over the next two decades. But what lies behind these numbers?’

‘Analysis projects that Scotland could see an increase in the number of people* living with the following cancers by 2044:’

Lung cancer - 58% increase (from 10,600 to 16,800 people)

Breast cancer – 30% increase (from 54,500 to 71,000 people)

Bowel cancer – 44% increase (from 29,000 to 41,700 people

‘We’re seeing more cases (of bowel cancer) in people under 50 years old – a trend observed internationally , not just in Scotland. Public Health Scotland is collaborating with researchers to understand this trend.’

-Professor David Morrison

Experts are baffled

What about the Pfizer COVID-19 mRNA vaccine? Below is the current information for health professionals. Last updated-12 May 2026.

Section 5.3-Pharmacological properties-Genotoxicity/Carcinogenicity

‘‘Neither genotoxicity nor carcinogenicity studies were performed. The components of the vaccine (lipids and mRNA) are not expected to have genotoxic potential.’’

The full report ‘Cancer incidence and prevalence in Scotland’ published 30th September 2025 can be viewed at this link.

Thanks for your attention.

All feedback welcome.

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