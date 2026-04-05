Starvation for billions in months?
War in Iran impacts.
Introduction
Having viewed the following X post today from David Milliband.
..and having read the linked Guardian article..
‘‘Roughly half of global food production depends on synthetic nitrogen fertiliser. Without it, crop yields would tumble, pushing up prices of household staples including bread, rice, potatoes and pasta, and would also make animal feed more expensive. Some of the world’s poorest countries are among the most vulnerable to fertiliser price rises.’’
Sky News-Mar 29, 2026
It reminded me of a recent speech on Sky News. I found the the following lines and the tone in which they were delivered chilling!
‘‘The world..has TEN BILLION people without Nitrogen Fertilisers we have in this tank the world could sustain perhaps 3 or 4 billion…
..6 billion would have to go.’’
-Lord John Fuller. Chairman Brineflow @1min 3s
Nitrasol.org.uk
‘‘When fertiliser costs leap by 25 percent or more, it is not just an issue for farm margins. It raises the cost base for bread, beer, biscuits, butter and meat, the everyday products that appear in almost every shopping basket.’’
‘‘Nitrasol has warned that layering the planned Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) on top of an already disrupted global fertiliser market could add another 20–25 percent to nitrogen prices for UK farmers. That combination would make it harder for domestic production to stay competitive and increase the chance that shortages or price spikes translate directly into higher food inflation for consumers.’’
Thoughts
The current global population is said to be 8.3 billion not 10 billion as stated by Lord Fuller so amplifying this figure by 25% is odd. So, if we take the official 8.3 billion figure and Fuller’s comments ‘‘6 billion (humans) would have to go’’ that could equal a dramatic 75% elimination of humanity through starvation with the poorest countries impacted most!
Let’s hope President Trump (proud father of the COVID-19 vaccine) decides against 'reigning down hell' on Iran the next few days as ultimately it’s ONLY the people that suffer not the elites!
Food for thought.
All feedback welcome.
End
Food security has been an issue looming for a number of years, in my opinion, ever since the government decided it would be a good idea to pay farmers not to grow food. The lack of synthetic fertiliser is just another nail in the coffin (excuse the pun). I'm sure the poorer countries will be the worst affected, but the UK will also be heavily impacted. I have tried to encourage my neighbours to start growing some food in their gardens but none of them can be bothered. I admit it is hard work, but there's nothing more satisfying that digging up some potatoes in the morning and eating them for dinner. Agenda 2030 appears to fit this current and recent past scenario.
Remarkably, only a sadistic psychopath with overt dementia, such as Donald Trump, could use the profane language in his post (best left unquoted here) of today. This statement proposes the destruction of an entire group of people. Remarkably, the message was sent out on Easter Day, which symbolises the triumph of life over death and, crucially, the resurrection of Jesus Christ.
Do not ignore the fact that almost the entire West embraced this creature, which raises serious ethical concerns about the implications of such acceptance in light of the proposed destruction of an entire group of people.