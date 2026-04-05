Introduction

Having viewed the following X post today from David Milliband.

..and having read the linked Guardian article..

‘‘Roughly half of global food production depends on synthetic nitrogen fertiliser. Without it, crop yields would tumble, pushing up prices of household staples including bread, rice, potatoes and pasta, and would also make animal feed more expensive. Some of the world’s poorest countries are among the most vulnerable to fertiliser price rises.’’

Sky News-Mar 29, 2026

It reminded me of a recent speech on Sky News. I found the the following lines and the tone in which they were delivered chilling!

‘‘The world..has TEN BILLION people without Nitrogen Fertilisers we have in this tank the world could sustain perhaps 3 or 4 billion…

..6 billion would have to go.’’

-Lord John Fuller. Chairman Brineflow @1min 3s

‘‘When fertiliser costs leap by 25 percent or more, it is not just an issue for farm margins. It raises the cost base for bread, beer, biscuits, butter and meat, the everyday products that appear in almost every shopping basket.’’

‘‘Nitrasol has warned that layering the planned Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) on top of an already disrupted global fertiliser market could add another 20–25 percent to nitrogen prices for UK farmers. That combination would make it harder for domestic production to stay competitive and increase the chance that shortages or price spikes translate directly into higher food inflation for consumers.’’

Thoughts

The current global population is said to be 8.3 billion not 10 billion as stated by Lord Fuller so amplifying this figure by 25% is odd. So, if we take the official 8.3 billion figure and Fuller’s comments ‘‘6 billion (humans) would have to go’’ that could equal a dramatic 75% elimination of humanity through starvation with the poorest countries impacted most!

Let’s hope President Trump (proud father of the COVID-19 vaccine) decides against 'reigning down hell' on Iran the next few days as ultimately it’s ONLY the people that suffer not the elites!

Food for thought.

All feedback welcome.

End