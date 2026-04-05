Biologyphenom

Biologyphenom

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Marjdawes's avatar
Marjdawes
18h

Food security has been an issue looming for a number of years, in my opinion, ever since the government decided it would be a good idea to pay farmers not to grow food. The lack of synthetic fertiliser is just another nail in the coffin (excuse the pun). I'm sure the poorer countries will be the worst affected, but the UK will also be heavily impacted. I have tried to encourage my neighbours to start growing some food in their gardens but none of them can be bothered. I admit it is hard work, but there's nothing more satisfying that digging up some potatoes in the morning and eating them for dinner. Agenda 2030 appears to fit this current and recent past scenario.

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Dr. Deepak Natarajan's avatar
Dr. Deepak Natarajan
18h

Remarkably, only a sadistic psychopath with overt dementia, such as Donald Trump, could use the profane language in his post (best left unquoted here) of today. This statement proposes the destruction of an entire group of people. Remarkably, the message was sent out on Easter Day, which symbolises the triumph of life over death and, crucially, the resurrection of Jesus Christ.

Do not ignore the fact that almost the entire West embraced this creature, which raises serious ethical concerns about the implications of such acceptance in light of the proposed destruction of an entire group of people.

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