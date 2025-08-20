Introduction

‘From market stalls to parking meters, cash is disappearing from everday life as the country moves further towards digital payment. Scotland Tonight looks at the impact of this change and asks will anybody be left behind in the change?’

Branch closures 2015-2025

Bank of Scotland = 187

Royal Bank of Scotland = 183

All bank branch closures planned 2025-2026 =147

Access to cash in Scotland

House of Commons Committee report.

Richard Piggin—Head of External Affairs and Campaigns, Which?—told us that..

.. since 2015, 53% of Scotland’s bank branches have closed..

..and that the “percentage loss is greater than in any of the other UK nations”.

..since 2018, over 20% of Scotland’s free-to-use ATMs have closed.’’

Adrian Roberts, LINK, told us..

‘‘..cash withdrawals from ATMs in Scotland have reduced by 52% since 2018.

The average reduction across all UK regions and nations was 49%..

..but Scotland experienced one of the sharpest decreases across the UK.’’

Thoughts

A change clearly being supported by the youth and another agenda that would adversely impact the elderly most. ‘Protecting the vulnerable?’ Scotland is also often first in line implementing globalist UN/WEF policies without the consent of the goverened. Some examples below.

Scotland has become the first country in the world to make LGBTQIA+ history in schools mandatory.

Scotland is showing an ambitious policy response to climate change, being the first country to declare a climate emergency.

In 2018 Scotland became the first country in the world to implement a minimum price per unit of alcohol.

Scotland has become the first country in the world to stop its hospitals using the anaesthetic desflurane because of the threat it poses to the environment.

Scotland has the first rewilding centre in the world.

Scotland has become the first country in Europe to committ to Gaza refugees.

Scotland is to become the first devolved nation in the world to directly incorporate the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child (UNCRC) into domestic law.

Scotland’s plans for the biggest and most extreme abortion clinic buffer zones in the world. They will be at least 200 metres long and able to be extended without limit.

Scotland has become the first country in the UK to introduce AI for diabetes management.

Will Scotland be the first nation on Earth to transiton to a totalitarian cashless society where all purchases will be monitored, ‘‘your money’’ even programmed?

Oh and if you are against a cashless society you are once AGAIN…a conspiracy theorist"!

Some good resources here with impressive free flyers if you want to get active and raise awareness of this ssue on a local level.

