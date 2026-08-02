Biologyphenom

Biologyphenom

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Gwen Shannon's avatar
Gwen Shannon
5h

A I wonder if the older age groups 55 +, rates underestimates the feeling of whilst not wanting to end your life, not bothered if I don't wake up tomorrow. I had this discussion with a friend both in our late 60's at this point. He like me wouldn't cause family more grief by committing suicide.

I more and more believe people like Jonathan Engler that question whether a novel virus actually existed,and certainly no lab leak rather a PCR sleight of hand.

Whatever the truth we were badly served whatever the age group.

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Beanz-meanz Heinz's avatar
Beanz-meanz Heinz
5h

Bats arse lab leak idiots are ultimately responsible for a lot of traumatisation of young people and they're still at it. Same are also pushing climate hysteria as well as panic and doom about hg wells bombs. And on top of all that even more doom mongering now about fake "Ai"

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