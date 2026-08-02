Introduction

The objective of this study is to investigate how COVID-19 restrictions affected suicidal thoughts and self-harm in UK adults from March 2020 to November 2021. 48,996 adults were surveyed. 1

Although suicidal behaviors have been extensively analyzed and discussed, only a few studies have evaluated the hypothesis that worsening risks of self-harm and suicidal ideation are attributable to lockdowns.

Results

‘COVID-19 and associated restrictive measures were associated with significantly increased prevalence and likelihood of reporting suicidal thoughts and self-harm in young adults, people reporting a pre-existing mental health condition, and people with disabilities. A general upward trajectory emerged over time in connection to suicidal thoughts and reporting self-harm amongst specific groups, even during lockdowns lifting.’

Further Analysis

Suicidal ideation is the act of thinking about, considering, or planning self-harm or suicide, while self-harm is defined as “self-injury or self-poisoning irrespective of the apparent purpose of the act.”

Data-Suicidal thoughts

‘The highest overall prevalence of suicidal thoughts by age group was reported by 18- to 24-year-olds.’

‘Individuals with pre-existing mental health conditions and those with long-term conditions reported a higher prevalence of experiencing suicidal thoughts.’

Prevalence of suicidal thoughts and age groups.

Prevalence of suicidal thoughts and disability.

Prevalence of suicidal thoughts and existing mental health conditions.

Data-Self harm

‘People with long-term conditions, who were physically significantly limited, reported a higher prevalence of suicidal thoughts compared to people without long-term conditions.’

‘It was found that compared to Lockdown 1, the second and third lockdowns were associated with a higher likelihood for people to have self-harm behaviors; whereas, lifting of lockdowns was also associated with a higher likelihood.’

Prevalence of self-harm and age groups total.

Prevalence of self-harm and disability.

Prevalence of Self-harm and existing Mental Health Conditions.

Discussion/Conclusions

During public health restrictions there has been a general upward trajectory over time of suicidal thoughts and self-harm amongst specific groups, even during the lifting of lockdowns. Particularly at later stages of the pandemic, with repeated lockdowns and lifting of lockdowns, where people might have become tired of a seemingly endless cycle and feel stressed and more unbearable about the future to come.

The researchers found that individuals with pre-existing mental health conditions or disabilities were at higher risk of experiencing suicidal thoughts and self-harm. A possible explanation for this is that isolation and reduced access to support services, making it harder for people who suffer from pre-existing mental ill-health or other long-term conditions to deal with hardship and uncertainty.

‘Findings of increased prevalence of suicidal thoughts and self-harm amongst young people are consistent with evidence from Owens et al. 39, which suggests that..

.. lockdown caused a well-being crisis in young people.’’

‘Although the restrictions in the United Kingdom were lifted in July 2021, it remains a near-certainty that another pandemic and associated restrictive measures might occur at some point in the future.’

Thanks for your attention.

All feedback welcome.

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