Introduction

BBC Breakfast 30th July 2026. Segment featuring summer heatwave alert and the early wheat harvest.

Half of England in drought.

Impacts on wheat. Early harvests. Low crop yields.

Reduced milk volumes. Impacts on cattle fertility cycles.

Weather conditions ‘‘the new normal.’’

Feed, labour, fuel, fertiliser costs up for farmers.

UK wheat harvest facts 2025

12 million tons harvested. An increase of 7.3% v 2024.

Production rose in all UK countries and in almost every English region.

Yields increased in all northern English regions, Scotland and Northern Ireland.

What is not reported

A warmer climate results in a much higher quality wheat crop.

Higher specification.

Higher levels of protein.

More favourable enzyme activity for bread making.

Less high quality wheat needs to be imported.

Group 3 biscuit wheats have rebounded.

‘‘Conditions have delivered good grain quality, and the availability of wheat meeting milling specifications is greater than in seasons with higher levels of total production.’’

‘‘Although the prolonged dry and sunny weather has reduced UK wheat yields, the impact on wheat quality has been positive. AHDB Cereal Quality Survey data show that wheat protein is on average significantly higher than in 2024 and 69% of Group 1 wheat samples contained at least 13% protein. Grain specific weights and Hagberg Falling Numbers, other important features for functional quality, are also good this season.’’

‘‘The availability of UK wheat that meets milling sector quality requirements is higher. This will likely lead to an increase in milling sector usage of homegrown wheat compared to imports, which has been subdued in recent years due to low availability of high protein UK milling wheat.’’

‘Reduced milk volumes’

The UK now produces record amounts of milk.

Climate change threat or Net Zero/Government policies?

As politicians and the media preach climate change/emergency/crisis and the solution will be net zero to bring about ‘sustainability’ in truth it is POLICES supported by the media and politicians in the UK and abroad what is making farming and living standards UNSUSTAINABLE not changes to the weather.

‘‘Rising costs, labour shortages, and recent changes to inheritance tax relief are driving an alarming rate of closures. This trend not only threatens the livelihoods of farmers but also the sustainability of rural communities and the wider economy.” 1

Thoughts

It is obvious the exact same modus operandi deployed during ‘the covid pandemic’ where an invisible enemy is blamed for societal wide problems returns for climate change and even the same media propaganda returns with the phrase 'the new normal'. Thanks to the COVID inquiries in the UK it has been proven the avoidable authoritarian lockdown POLICIES created widespread economic hardship and both short and long terms harms to human health not any virus. This is now the provable case with the net zero agenda.

Thanks for your attention.

All feedback welcome.

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