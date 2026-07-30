Biologyphenom

Biologyphenom

2 Comments

User's avatar
Marjdawes's avatar
Marjdawes
27m

Yes, the scare tactic worked well in 2020 and this appears to be more of the same.

I watched a Harrys farm video the other day as he filmed the combine harvester in his wheat fields. He was over the moon with his harvest which I think was up on last year, and although he commented that the harvest was earlier than normal, that didn't appear to bother him so the potential for wheat shortages appears to be a red herring. Unless, of course, the wheat fields spontaniously combust due to "the climate crisis".

The biggest issue, which could have been forecast, is the amount of farmers being forced out of business. That's obviously nothing to do with the "climate" (weather) and more to do with regulations. tax implications and the apparent need to remove beef and lamb from the food chain in order to "save the planet".

Last year I decided to revert to my roots and turned my garden into a vegetable plot. Not because I'm concerned about food shortages, which may or may not happen, but more because I no longer trust the food available in supermarkets. They may or may not be full of herbicides, pesticides, unwanted additives like folic acid in all wheat products and a myriad of preservatives. And don't get me started on the vegetables grown from hybridised seeds which have little or no nutrition but last for weeks on the shelf.

They'll be taxing water more soon because, according to some lunatic from the WEF, water should not be a human right....

Reply
Share
1 reply
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 biologyphenom · Publisher Terms
Substack · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture