Biologyphenom

Biologyphenom

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Le Petit Mondinet's avatar
Le Petit Mondinet
17h

Nothing new under the sun... Macchievelli would be proud.

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Roy McIntosh's avatar
Roy McIntosh
17h

Add on the press gangs/highland clearances/evil treatment to the poor by the lords and lairds and it is still going on today!----Two face eviction as landowners try to give priority ...

The Herald

https://www.heraldscotland.com › news › 12332176.tw...

30 Mar 1997 — Scottish farmers are fighting eviction attempts by two of the country's biggest landowners amid fears that hundreds of farming families

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