Introduction

Dr Amy Blakeway, Senior Lecturer in 16th Century Scottish History, University of St Andrews explores the impact of the famous events of Mary, Queen of Scot’s, life on ordinary people and places throughout Scotland.

One of those was a pandemic and a subsequent cost of living crisis that affected every one of her subjects. With invading armies came the plague, and with the plague came quarantine and restriction of movement to limit the spread of the virus.

Getting back to normal took a long time. Sound familiar?

16th Century plague lockdown

Stay at home restrictions.

Adverse economic and social consequences.

Council cracked down on a ‘socially dangerous group’ the poor.

‘Beggar’s badge’ tokens issued.

‘‘This was a terrifying disease with no known cure..the ONLY way to cope with it was to restrict movement..LOCK people in their homes..prevent people from moving around.’’

‘‘They ordered ALL strangers be removed from the town.’’

‘‘Rich strangers..they can stay…it’s people who are not from here and are poor who were being targeted.’’

The current exhibition: War, Destruction and Reform: The Early Years of Mary Queen of Scots is at the Wardlaw Museum between 7 March 2026 and 20 September 2026.

Click here to learn more.

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