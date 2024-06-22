Former Council of Europe health chief who exposed the 2009 swine flu scam confirms the same tactics have been repeated for COVID-19.

The COVID ‘Pandemic’:

-New York and Italy '‘it was theatre to frighten us.'‘

'‘They KILLED PEOPLE in hospitals treating them wrongly…with remdesivir and placing them on ventilators.’’

COVID ‘vaccines’:

‘'In 2021 there has been a high amount of cardiac emergencies after the jabs.'‘

PCR ‘test’:

‘‘You only find what you are looking for.’’

‘‘The PCR test was invented for clean room controlling…it was not invented to find some disease...looking for cases the PCR test is a lie.’’

Links:

https://thehighwire.com/watch/

https://www.wodarg.com/

https://blogs.timesofisrael.com/why-eu-investigated-who-for-fake-pandemic/

https://www.science.org/content/article/facing-inquiry-who-strikes-back-fake-pandemic-swine-flu-criticism

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/10128604

https://pace.coe.int/en/files/12720