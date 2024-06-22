The HighWire|FALSE PANDEMICS
Featuring former council of Europe health chief Dr.Wolfgang Wodarg
Former Council of Europe health chief who exposed the 2009 swine flu scam confirms the same tactics have been repeated for COVID-19.
The COVID ‘Pandemic’:
-New York and Italy '‘it was theatre to frighten us.'‘
'‘They KILLED PEOPLE in hospitals treating them wrongly…with remdesivir and placing them on ventilators.’’
COVID ‘vaccines’:
‘'In 2021 there has been a high amount of cardiac emergencies after the jabs.'‘
PCR ‘test’:
‘‘You only find what you are looking for.’’
‘‘The PCR test was invented for clean room controlling…it was not invented to find some disease...looking for cases the PCR test is a lie.’’
Links:
https://thehighwire.com/watch/
https://www.wodarg.com/
https://blogs.timesofisrael.com/why-eu-investigated-who-for-fake-pandemic/
https://www.science.org/content/article/facing-inquiry-who-strikes-back-fake-pandemic-swine-flu-criticism
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/10128604
https://pace.coe.int/en/files/12720
I watched this live yesterday- what's amazing in this clip is not so much what Wodarg says but how out of touch with the evidence and reality Del Bigtree is given his position. That's what happens when you keep interviewing the likes of Kory, Cole, GVB and the others who have obstinately avoided looking at actual evidence and keep pimping the lies of GoF and so forth.
In the chat I suggested they look into the Scottish Covid Inquiry.