Introduction

‘The report of the Lancet Commission on medicine, Nazism, and the Holocaust explores medicine’s role in one of the darkest periods of modern history. In this launch event, authors, guest speakers, and Lancet editors emphasise why and how this history should be part of health professional curricula worldwide—the core values and ethics of health care are fragile and require constant critical assessment and reinforcement.’

‘‘History allows us to see patterns and make judgements.’’

-Lancet. Nov 22, 2023

Global Launch Event Highlights

‘‘Medicalised mass murder…the extermination of more than 230,000 people with disabilities or psychiatric illnesses in a number of distinct campaigns still often referred to today using the euphemism that was also preferred by the Nazi’s..euthanasia.’’

-Prof Herwig Czech.

Lessons not Learned-Matthew Wynia

Ongoing present day medical discrimination against people with disabilities.

Only 16% of medical schools teach about Nazism.

‘‘It’s really hard to learn lessons if the material is not taught.’’

‘‘We have to teach this history or we will not learn lessons from it right.. if this history is suppressed..if it’s not discussed.’’

Resisting Unethical Practises-Dr Ariel Lefkowitz

Medical profession a culture of conformity.

Doctors have ‘enormous power’ over patients.

‘‘I was just following orders is a phrase that has become synonymous in Europeans that were complicit in the genocide of millions during the Holocaust.’’

Surviving Auschwitz and Mengele-survivors testimony

Isolated in inhumane conditions for 28 days.

Transferred to Aushwitz. No food. No water.

Discrimination against certain groups.

Separated from family.

SS wanted to remove daughters from mother.

People reduced to numbers not human beings.

Subjected to experimental tests and injections.

Anxiety and fear of doctors.

‘‘I hope after..what you see in this report..that what we went through will never happen again.’’

The full report ‘The Lancet Commission on medicine, Nazism, and the Holocaust: historical evidence, implications for today, teaching for tomorrow’ can be accessed by visiting this link.

The full presentation can be seen on YouTube.

Thanks for your attention.

All feedback welcome

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