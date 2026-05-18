Biologyphenom

Biologyphenom

2 Comments

User's avatar
Allen's avatar
Allen
1h

I always keep in mind that doctors comprised the largest group of professionals that formed the Nazi Party.

Combine narcissism, hero complex and payoffs and they'll do just about anything.

Reply
Share
Roy McIntosh's avatar
Roy McIntosh
3h

Experimenting with drugs on children in 'care homes'. Run by GOV/COUNCILS/CHURCHES etc and they were all at it. No doubt money in it for the satanic evil scum organising it!? Then NHS DOCTORS/MANAGERS getting treated handsomely by PHARMA COMPANY REPS etc. It all needs exposed by all means available!"

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 biologyphenom · Publisher Terms
Substack · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture