Introduction

‘Professor Hugh Montgomery OBE explains how making 7 changes in our life, and then persuading 7 others to do the same can change the world. Prof Montgomery is a British clinician, scientist, and author. He is a professor of intensive care medicine at University College London, director of the Centre for Human Health and Performance, and founder of the non-profit Real Zero. He was appointed an OBE in January 2022 for services to intensive care medicine and climate change.’

List of ‘painless actions’

Change bank account to provider that does not support fossil fuels.

Change power supplier.

Get rid of gas boiler and cooker. Install a heat pump.

Change to plant based diet. Eat ‘a great deal less’ meat and dairy.

Don’t travel by car. Walk or cycle instead.

Flying only permissible if ‘very important’ or ‘an emergency.’

Turn radiators DOWN in winter.

Vote for the most aggressive pro ‘climate action’ parties.

‘‘Many of you will not know your high street bank is investing in further fossil fuel extraction so you are inadvertently potentially funding your own DEATH and that of your CHILDREN.’’

Thoughts

I regret to inform Mr.Montgomery i will not be following his list of demands. I shall be doing the opposite.

Thanks for your attention.

All feedback welcome.

End