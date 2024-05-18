I believe due to pressure on social media, Neil Oliver from Stiring Scotland, an outspoken critic of government COVID policies for 2 years and who has been completely silent over the SCOTTISH COVID inquiry for the last 7 months FINALLY relents and covers events unfolding in Scotland. Lawyers and families testifying in harrowing detail as to what REALLY went on during the lockdown of 2020.

I have to say i was somewhat disappointed with this coverage. Despite the footage made available to GB News they did not even show a single family member testifying and the main guest i know quite well, Ms.Pamela Thomas informs me her segment was cut short. She mentioned issues surrounding the funeral director vs COVID-19 as cause of death and issues with the Crown Office vs a post mortem for her brother James. All of this was omitted from the show.

I had no major issues with Dr.Clare Craig or Jasmin Birtles. They both spoke well. My personal view is STILL not many people fully understand the impotance and gravity of what has been said by families, care home managers and others at the Scottish COVID inquiry. As the inquiry is still ongoing….keep an eye out for my regular updates and share wherever you can.

‘‘Essentially what you’re saying is that quite large cohorts of people were murdered.’’

-Jasmine Birtles

‘‘Having heard all these testimonies where the stories are the same again and again i just think i was wrong..there was more going on.’’

-Dr Clare Craig

NB: Pamela Thomas gave evidence at the inquiry 24 Nov 2023 not ‘‘this week’’ as noted by GB News. Her full testimony is on my substack with a recent update on James’ COVID vaccination status.

