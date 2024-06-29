Credit to Neil Oliver and GB News for continuing to cover the WORLD’S only official COVID inquiry which has given families a voice and revealled what really took place duting the lockdowns. Joining Neil is Dr.Clare Craig-no stranger to the Scottish COVID inquiry and TV/Radio presenter Jasmine Birtles. Dr.Malcolm Kendrick a Scottish GP has some revealling input at the end.

'I knew at the start of lockdown it was going to be REALLY…REALLY.. DISASTROUS for my parents'

‘The worst thing that could happen to them…happened to them.’

‘The Scottish COVID inquiry has just confirmed the adverse effects of lockdown on residents physical and mental well-being outweighed the risks posed by COVID-19..MUTIPLE BREACHES of human rights.’

'Thousands died probably because more through isolation...they gave up.'

‘My mum and dad are in a terrible state now as a result of the lockdown policies.’

