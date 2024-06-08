The Neil Oliver Show GB News|Friday 7th June 2024
Neil follows up on the Scottish COVID inquiry with this 60min special.
Following on from the May 17th show Neil discusses further revelations coming out of the Scottish COVID-19 inquiry. The blanket application of Do Not Resuscitate orders during lockdown (DNACPRs).
‘‘I would say the reality laid bare by that inquiry (in Scotland) suggests the authorities were accurately saying don’t kill granny….because that’s our job.’’
Intro:
Main video:
Featured guests include (in order) Bill Jolly who’s father was discharged from hospital after a heavy fall with cuts and bruises, double incontinent back into a care home to later be placed on end of life drugs including midazolam as part of COVID treatment protocols subsequent to testing ‘positive’. (see Bill’s testimony in more detail on my substack).
Also on the show is Dr.Jonathan Engler, popular you-tuber Dr. John Campbell, Scottish GP Dr.Malcolm Kendrick and finally the Director of AGE Scotland Adam Stachura who talks about his testimony from April 2024. (featured on my substack and recommended reading).
I am very hopeful given the scale of testimony over the last 7 months Neil and GB News can continue to shine a light on the many harrowing stories from the Scottish COVID inquiry (there is much more) given the mainstream media and even large sections of the ‘alternative’ media remain comatose.
A recap from just some of the families below.
End
One of the biggest problems facing the financial parasites who currently 'run the show' in the US/UK/EU is unfunded liabilities. The pension systems are broke. How to make an immediate and large-scale impact on these unfunded liabilities while setting in motion numerous other long sought objectives?
They would never do that would they? Some people are afraid to face these realities.
I think it is impossible to escape the conclusion that part of the Covid tyranny was to eliminate large chunks of the elderly who are on fixed pensions and the disabled who rely on government assistance. The pension system in Europe is completely broke and it has been projected that that system will accrue somewhere around $70 trillion more in debt over the next 10 years with the current level of pensioners.
The US pension system is projected to be completely broke by 2027. The EU/UK system is already there.
Anyone who thinks the power brokers at the top of the financial systems don't look at this and understand the dire problems this poses for their financial empires is kidding themselves. Anyone who thinks that these parasites won't do "whatever it takes" to maintain that system and their power is naive.
Blackrock-Vanguard-State Street own the world. Wall St-BIS-Bank of London move the money.
Look there for the answer.
All of this easily accomplished- incentives, coercion and mandatory protocols.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8aE2HF0jwJo&ab_channel=OxbowAdvisors
17:15-18:15 mark
Brilliant Dave well done
Im glad this is all getting highlighted now . Hopefully investigations start to take place and that opes the door for everything that's happened since day one . But thankyou again for all your hard work getting these clips putting them out and pushing for people to take note .