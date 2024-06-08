Following on from the May 17th show Neil discusses further revelations coming out of the Scottish COVID-19 inquiry. The blanket application of Do Not Resuscitate orders during lockdown (DNACPRs).

‘‘I would say the reality laid bare by that inquiry (in Scotland) suggests the authorities were accurately saying don’t kill granny….because that’s our job.’’

Featured guests include (in order) Bill Jolly who’s father was discharged from hospital after a heavy fall with cuts and bruises, double incontinent back into a care home to later be placed on end of life drugs including midazolam as part of COVID treatment protocols subsequent to testing ‘positive’. (see Bill’s testimony in more detail on my substack).

Also on the show is Dr.Jonathan Engler, popular you-tuber Dr. John Campbell, Scottish GP Dr.Malcolm Kendrick and finally the Director of AGE Scotland Adam Stachura who talks about his testimony from April 2024. (featured on my substack and recommended reading).

I am very hopeful given the scale of testimony over the last 7 months Neil and GB News can continue to shine a light on the many harrowing stories from the Scottish COVID inquiry (there is much more) given the mainstream media and even large sections of the ‘alternative’ media remain comatose.

A recap from just some of the families below.

