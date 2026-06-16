The Path Ahead
Is the opposition making progress and if not why not?
Thoughts
This image sums up nicely the state of play for me midway through 2026 and i often ponder for all the opposition out there where are the real world success stories for we the people?
Feel free to list these in comments.
Thanks for your attention.
All feedback welcome.
End.
One potentially major development of a few days ago was the release by Tulsi Gabbard of a stack of intelligence revealing previously-hidden evidence of past US government [Obama/Biden-era] funding for more than 120 biolabs in over 30 countries, including Ukraine [and China/gain-of-function Wuhan]: https://x.com/DNIGabbard/status/2065440568423944607.
Jaime Jessop has done a great post on it here: https://jaimejessop.substack.com/p/finally-us-government-document-release.
US attorney Jeff Childers also did a great newsletter on it: https://www.coffeeandcovid.com/p/going-viral-saturday-june-13-2026.
Let’s hope the Trump administration and the unjustifiably-abused Russians make a big deal of this. These revelations will hopefully start to eat away at the establishment’s false narratives on the Ukraine war and on the origins of Covid and the nature of the “plandemic”.
I reserve my thoughts for post-Makerfield.
If Burnham wins in a Brexit constituency, I suspect count fraud, nothing new, & they'll blame Restore for splitting the vote.
If Farage & Reform win, I suspect new boss same as the old boss.
If Restore win, despite Lowe seemingly another Zionist-friendly sod, political earthquake. Lowe has gone public: no jab.
I sense Lowe can be persuaded against Israel; I sense he's England first and foremost.