Introduction

Much respect to

and

for wanting to do something about the

evidence which has amassed over the past 12+ months. You can read more about the conference

. It will be held at

.

Below is a trailer for their upcoming event on 22nd February 2025.

After some promising early mainstream media coverage (ONLINE only) post 2024 the inquiry testimonies were thereafter barely reported on again and when they were often excluding many crucial additional details.

BBC 25 Oct 2023 ‘Care home residents left to starve’.

BBC 23 Nov 2023 ‘Do not resuscitate against family's wishes’.

Please help share this information, particulary if you are in Scotland and concerned about more lockdowns, now approved by MSPs as all but a formality in future. Despite the evidence of catastrophic harm inflicted by these policies.

NB: The lockdown powers were allowed to expire in England.

Give the video a comment and or like on Youtube and follow

for updates.

Thanks for your attention.

End