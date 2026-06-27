Biologyphenom

Biologyphenom

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M H's avatar
M H
16h

They got away with murder.

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9 replies by biologyphenom and others
Roy McIntosh's avatar
Roy McIntosh
17h

2020 people from all walks of live showed so much evil and to this day many have changed. On a personal level I have less trust in people and before 2020 did not have that much anyway! When I saw what happened to the vulnerable and elderly I vowed that I would hi light that til the lights go out!

https://youtu.be/mWsUG1RMTbc?si=VG_Pk2J47jQX-Rku

My thoughts in video/song-------https://rumble.com/v5d4805-mask-by-roy-mcintosh-video-banned-on-youtube-and-facebook..html

CO'n'VID fooled the masses and they turned satanic evil anuses against strangers, family and friends. Take what you deserve and shut Tae F UP!

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