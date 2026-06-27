Introduction

Over two days from 27-28th June 2024 the Scottish COVID-19 inquiry confirmed to the world the disastrous health impacts of lockdown policies inflicted upon care home residents and their families.

The official narrative is that the sars cov-2 virus ‘spread like wildfire’ in care homes March to May 2020 and due to lack of testing resulted in thousands of excess deaths yet the overwhelming majority of testimony has only outlined severe non viral policy harms. Polices so dangerous to human health that if you implemented them tomorrow for months on end it would undoubtedly result in a sudden spike of excess deaths in the most vulnerable members of society. I wouldn’t call that a pandemic would you?

An updated 18 minute extended version of these hearings with bullet points and other links and analysis is now pinned on the main page.

Thoughts

It very much appears a do not resuscitate notice has been applied to the reporting of the ongoing Scottish COVID-19 inquiry and even critics that have mentioned it previously eg; Neil Oliver, John Campbell despite my consistent outreach decided to let it go, long ago even as witnesses like Mr.Bill Jolly continue to speak out!

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World Council for Health Tess Lawrie, MBBCh, PhD​ Maajid Nawaz Norman Fenton Martin Neil Carl Heneghan Tom Jefferson Dan Wootton Bev Turner Nigel Farage James Delingpole David Kurten Francis O'Neill Miri AF Thinking Coalition Doc Malik Nick Hudson A Midwestern Doctor Dr. Joseph Mercola Jeff Childers Mary Talley Bowden MD Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH Dr. Robert W. Malone Dr Naomi Wolf Pierre Kory, MD, MPA Steve Kirsch Meryl Nass The Defender Karen Kingston Sasha Latypova Denis’s Substack NE - Naked Emperor Newsletter Alex Berenson The Vigilant Fox CORRELATION The Corbett Report HART’s Substack UK Medical Freedom Alliance Martin Neil Dr Mike Yeadon Lioness of Judah Ministry The MAHA Report Sayer Ji

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