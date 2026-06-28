Thoughts

So much media, so many experts, so many ‘voices for the people’, so much opposition to all that was done in the name of ‘COVID’ and yet when it comes to real evidence, the gold standard, the stories of real people like you or me where are the articles, the outrage, campaigns and collaborations to inform the world?

Something to consider if your ‘truther’ monthly Patreon subscription is up for renewal or when the next ‘buy me a coffee’ link is promoted.

The world still has a lot of waking up to do.

Thanks for your attention.

All feedback welcome.

End