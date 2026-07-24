Biologyphenom

Biologyphenom

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Sandra's avatar
Sandra
11h

Just wondering— was there someone behind Ancel Keys, apart from the sugar industry and the food corporations, that wanted the populous consuming less red meat? Working people were just starting to prosper once they cleared the slums and everyone had shoes. Then we had massive foot and mouth slaughters of cattle, next it was mad cow disease. Now it’s cow’s farting that are bad for the planet, but no problem destroying environments paving them over with solar panels and wind turbines.

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Ned
10h

‘The Climate Change Committee suggests a 20% reduction in meat and dairy by 2030 and 35% reduction for meat by 2050...'

We are led by evil psychopaths or fools who just follow orders or both or I don't know what.

I hate these creatures ruining our lives.

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