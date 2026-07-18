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Dr Ros Jones's avatar
Dr Ros Jones
7h

I agree I baulked at the price. Also what on earth was this about “I acknowledge by registering for the CPAC that I am releasing CPAC from liability with respect to COVID.”?

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Douglas Brodie's avatar
Douglas Brodie
10h

Thanks for this, news of which seems to have been suppressed by the left-wing MSM. If I lived in/near London I would have considered buying one of the “cheap” tickets. Hopefully the contributions will be made public either directly or indirectly, e.g. on X.

This “right-wing” event (as leftists describe it) chimes with the event given in front of an international audience a couple of days ago in the USA on "The Threat of Leftwing Terrorism". The highlight was the speech by Secretary of State Marco Rubio in which he describes how leftists fund, train, arm and protect terrorists internationally: “We have no choice but to confront this menace together … this scourge of far-left terror”: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DyOpJvROK10.

Tho official transcript of all the speeches is available here: https://www.state.gov/releases/office-of-the-spokesperson/2026/07/remarks-at-the-opening-of-the-ministerial-on-the-resurgence-of-political-terrorism/.

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