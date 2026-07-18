Introduction

The first ever US style CPAC Great Britain summit is in London (17-18 July 2026) with Reform UK leader Nigel Farage key note speaker. Other speakers include Liz Truss, Suella Braverman, Toby Young, David Starkey, Iain Duncan Smith, Allison Perason and Kathryn Porter. Mike Graham and Dan Wootton are speaking about ‘Building a New Truthful Media.’

I thought it was worth highlighting the cost to attend.

Are you in the gold or silver VIP club?

The guy on the mic i thought was hilarious and the music close to the common theme of the circus. The slogan is ‘Save Britain. Save the West.’ Really?

£10,000 gold tickets

The events tickets cost up to £10,000 with general admission at £100 and were all sold out. Terms outlined below.

‘I acknowledge by registering for the Conservative Political Action Conference that I am purchasing tickets to access the conference, itself, and am not guaranteed availability of seating or standing room to watch any individual speaker.’

‘I acknowledge by registering for the CPAC that I am releasing CPAC from liability with respect to COVID.’

Capacity and sales

The event is held at the prestigious InterContinental London Hotel in the heart of Mayfair and there would be approximately 1,000 seats available within the ballroom. Judging by the turnout yesterday ticket sales would be at least £500,000!

James O’Brien LBC

I’m not his biggest fan but we had the same reaction.

‘The truth about COVID’

Today at the event, The Informed Consent Action Network Presents: The Truth About COVID. I may upload more about this in due course. It is almost certain the Wuhan lab leak distraction will be promoted. World leading COVID inquiry information that has heard from we the people in the UK what’s that?

Thoughts

As long as people keep paying to play a rigged game and would rather outsource their power to others for solutions nothing will change for the better.

Final thoughts

It’s worth mentioning you will see an identical structure is deployed within the ‘alt/truther’ arena where VIP ticket’s also sell for £10,000. 1 2

Thanks for your attention.

All feedback welcome.

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