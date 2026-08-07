Introduction

I previously revealed how the UK’s biggest ever public inquiry was proceeding to hold ‘Every Story Matters’ feedback in a closed state for 100 years. Today, more details on that announcement were outlined.

Thoughts

If ‘Every Story Matters’…why are the public who have submitted the evidence and paid the inquiry over £200 million for it’s investigations being denied the chance to learn more about one the darkest periods in all of human history?

Only ‘‘accredited researchers, including from government and academia’’ are permitted access.

The inquiry update is very clear;

‘‘After The National Archives have held the stories in a “closed” state for 100 years, they will make the records publicly accessible in their original, unredacted form as part of the official public record.’’

This is scandalous!

So as far as i understand it, once the inquiry is finished all ‘Every Story Matters’ evidence will be deleted from the website and will be held exclusively in the National Archives and won’t be accessible by the public for 100 years! I suggest before that day arrives people download all ESM reports and for a head start see all the ‘Every Story Matters’ feedback i have documented at these links.

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A ‘whitewash’ inquiry eh?

Thanks your your attention.

All feedback welcome.

End