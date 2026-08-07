Biologyphenom

Biologyphenom

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Shifted Paradigms's avatar
Shifted Paradigms
2h

Absolutely scandalous indeed. Thank you for your continued work.

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Janey Still carryonchaos.co.uk's avatar
Janey Still carryonchaos.co.uk
23m

Disgraceful. But I’ve come to expect nothing less from the ‘controlled’ covid enquiry. If the monstrous lies fed to a scared, gullible public, assisted by the complicit media at the time of the ‘manufactured pandemic’, were to be revealed, it would cause a major backlash from the millions that were duped into needless, life-changing compliance.

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