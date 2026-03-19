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Biologyphenom

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Nicola Lund's avatar
Nicola Lund
8hEdited

I spoke with a now retired nurse last year who admitted that it was shocking during 2020, ‘They just didn’t care about the elderly’, she told me.

And of course, as next of kin I was LIED to by my aunt’s consultant who told me over the phone she’d agreed to a DNAR. It later transpired, as I’ve written about the fact that she hadn’t.

How could they live with themselves?

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Marjdawes's avatar
Marjdawes
8h

According to the published information, there was a decline in admission for heart attacks in 2020 (and one would assume also deaths from heart attacks).

It would appear from this that "covid" prevented heart attacks then.... unless heart attacks were relabelled as something else. Covid maybe?

Deaths from cancer went up in 2022

I would like to know if deaths from cancer went up in 2020 through lack of treatment because that's the inference for the 2022 cancer data.

And I would like to know if the admission rates for heart attacks in 2022 went back to "normal" because apparently hospitals were no longer closed (which is what is inferred for 2020)

Something happened in 2021 and since then it is my understanding that people of all ages are dropping dead from heart attacks and cancer rates across all ages are through the roof.

What was it that happened in 2021 I wonder....???? <------ sarcasm

Sorry that's a bit disjointed, I find myself very angry again.....

Thank you for your hard work, even though it plays havoc with my blood pressure.

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