Introduction

‘The Inquiry published its third report and recommendations following its investigation into ‘the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the healthcare systems of the United Kingdom’ on Thursday 19 March 2026.’

Overview

Healthcare system close to collapse.

‘Huge cost’ to NON COVID patients not seen and treated.

Normal levels of care absent.

Ambulance wait times lasted hours.

Potentially life-saving ICU treatment denied.

Millions of operations cancelled.

Cancer screenings paused leading to loss of life.

Longer 999 wait times.

Lack of staff to treat patients.

Oxygen supply rationed.

111 calls abandoned.

‘Horriffic’ experience for families that loved ones died alone.

Blanket DNACPR on learning disabled and elderly.

‘‘Some patients did not get the level of care they would usually receive.’’

‘‘Some people were not admitted to hospital when they should have been. Those taken to hospital in an ambulance often waited hours to be admitted.’’

‘Healthcare staff had to be redeployed..leaving other aspects of care at risk. Staff to patient ratios were diluted.’’

‘‘Some people were not admitted to intensive care units despite their serious condition.’’

‘‘People wating for hip replacements had to live in constant pain with decreased mobility and for some their condition deteriorated to such an extent that surgery was no longer and option.’’

‘‘The lack of screening for colorectal cancer led to missed and late diagnosis, longer waits for treatment and ultimately LOSS OF LIFE.’’

‘‘Many patients did NOT receive the quality of healthcare they would have done in non pandemic times. Some people did NOT get taken to hospital and some were NOT admitted to intensive care DESPITE their poor condition.’’

‘‘Throughout the pandemic there were reports of inappropriate and or BLANKET DNACPR notices being imposed on groups of people. Such as people with learning disabilities or older people. This should NOT have happened.’’

‘Healthcare systems came close to collapse’

Is that true? See Prof Mark Woolhouse give evidence at the Scottish COVID-19 inquiry.

Module 3 report highlights

DNACPR

NON COVID conditions

Thoughts

The disastrous impacts of the deadly lockdown policies on UK population health not any novel pathogen laid bare once again!

The Module 3 full report can be viewed here.

Thanks for your attention.

All feedback welcome.

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