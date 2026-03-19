UK COVID-19 inquiry Module 3 Report
Remarkable revelations by Chair Hallett.
Introduction
‘The Inquiry published its third report and recommendations following its investigation into ‘the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the healthcare systems of the United Kingdom’ on Thursday 19 March 2026.’
Overview
Healthcare system close to collapse.
‘Huge cost’ to NON COVID patients not seen and treated.
Normal levels of care absent.
Ambulance wait times lasted hours.
Potentially life-saving ICU treatment denied.
Millions of operations cancelled.
Cancer screenings paused leading to loss of life.
Longer 999 wait times.
Lack of staff to treat patients.
Oxygen supply rationed.
111 calls abandoned.
‘Horriffic’ experience for families that loved ones died alone.
Blanket DNACPR on learning disabled and elderly.
‘‘Some patients did not get the level of care they would usually receive.’’
‘‘Some people were not admitted to hospital when they should have been. Those taken to hospital in an ambulance often waited hours to be admitted.’’
‘Healthcare staff had to be redeployed..leaving other aspects of care at risk. Staff to patient ratios were diluted.’’
‘‘Some people were not admitted to intensive care units despite their serious condition.’’
‘‘People wating for hip replacements had to live in constant pain with decreased mobility and for some their condition deteriorated to such an extent that surgery was no longer and option.’’
‘‘The lack of screening for colorectal cancer led to missed and late diagnosis, longer waits for treatment and ultimately LOSS OF LIFE.’’
‘‘Many patients did NOT receive the quality of healthcare they would have done in non pandemic times. Some people did NOT get taken to hospital and some were NOT admitted to intensive care DESPITE their poor condition.’’
‘‘Throughout the pandemic there were reports of inappropriate and or BLANKET DNACPR notices being imposed on groups of people. Such as people with learning disabilities or older people. This should NOT have happened.’’
Source: Youtube
‘Healthcare systems came close to collapse’
Is that true? See Prof Mark Woolhouse give evidence at the Scottish COVID-19 inquiry.
Module 3 report highlights
DNACPR
NON COVID conditions
Thoughts
The disastrous impacts of the deadly lockdown policies on UK population health not any novel pathogen laid bare once again!
The Module 3 full report can be viewed here.
Thanks for your attention.
All feedback welcome.
End
I spoke with a now retired nurse last year who admitted that it was shocking during 2020, ‘They just didn’t care about the elderly’, she told me.
And of course, as next of kin I was LIED to by my aunt’s consultant who told me over the phone she’d agreed to a DNAR. It later transpired, as I’ve written about the fact that she hadn’t.
How could they live with themselves?
According to the published information, there was a decline in admission for heart attacks in 2020 (and one would assume also deaths from heart attacks).
It would appear from this that "covid" prevented heart attacks then.... unless heart attacks were relabelled as something else. Covid maybe?
Deaths from cancer went up in 2022
I would like to know if deaths from cancer went up in 2020 through lack of treatment because that's the inference for the 2022 cancer data.
And I would like to know if the admission rates for heart attacks in 2022 went back to "normal" because apparently hospitals were no longer closed (which is what is inferred for 2020)
Something happened in 2021 and since then it is my understanding that people of all ages are dropping dead from heart attacks and cancer rates across all ages are through the roof.
What was it that happened in 2021 I wonder....???? <------ sarcasm
Sorry that's a bit disjointed, I find myself very angry again.....
Thank you for your hard work, even though it plays havoc with my blood pressure.