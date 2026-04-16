Biologyphenom

Biologyphenom

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Ned's avatar
Ned
9h

Twittered...

https://x.com/NedPamphilon/status/2044759192561430652

UK COVID-19 inquiry

"UK government had a dedicated team... Counter Disinformation Unit, within the Security & Online Harms Directorate of the Department for Digital, Culture, Media & Sport... to tackle the issue of online misinformation & disinformation."

https://biologyphenom.substack.com/p/uk-covid-19-inquiry-reportvaccines/comments

Added comment here: Black is white. Up is down. Ignorance is bliss.

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1 reply by biologyphenom
Marjdawes's avatar
Marjdawes
9h

‘‘Covid-19 vaccines saved many millions of lives worldwide. It is nevertheless important to recognise and acknowledge that, in rare or very rare instances, the vaccines did have serious adverse effects.’’

Not rare, or even very rare.....

I took screen shots from the yellow card system on 12th January 2022, before they hid that data from the public. .

At that time, there were 1429071 reactions and 1954 deaths recorded and it's generally accepted that yellow card reports are rarely made so what is the real number? And why did they hide it?

I know people in my very small circle of friends who have suffered side effects, not reported to the yellow card scheme, all under 40 and they have blood clots or severe gut issues and one woman in her 30's who took 3 jabs, had covid a further four times after that, and is now suffering from mini strokes on a regular basis.

I remember somebody highlighting a twitter post from a woman who's dad died with/from covid. Her comment was "it would have been much worse if he hadn't had the jab". You could not make this up.....

I accept that the lockdowns were absolutely awful and should never have happened but, for me, the biggest scandal is the number of deaths/severe and ongoing illnesses that are being covered up by these psychopaths.

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