Introduction

The Inquiry published its fourth report and recommendations following its investigation into ‘Vaccines and therapeutics of the United Kingdom’ on Thursday 16 April 2026.

‘‘Covid-19 vaccines saved many millions of lives worldwide. It is nevertheless important to recognise and acknowledge that, in rare or very rare instances, the vaccines did have serious adverse effects.’’

-Paragraph 7.1

Report highlights

Introduction by The Rt Hon the Baroness Hallett DBE:

‘‘For the vast majority of the UK, the vaccines protected people against the most serious effects of Covid-19 and saved lives. They also played an important role in reducing the spread of the virus. They reduced the number of people who required hospitalisation or intensive care, thereby taking pressure off the healthcare systems of the four nations. Over time, this helped to reduce the need for lockdown restrictions and to ease some of the damaging effects of the pandemic on society.’’

‘‘Overall, the programmes were a great success.’’

Executive Summary

‘‘The Inquiry acknowledges the suffering of those for whom vaccines led to serious injury and death.’’

Voices-Kate Scott

To view highlights of Kate’s harrowing evidence at the inquiry click here.

Vaccine safety concerns

Vaccine misinformation and disinformation

‘‘Many false narratives emerged throughout the pandemic, ranging from assertions concerning the effectiveness of vaccines, their chemical constitution and certain side effects, to more grandiose claims that vaccine-related deaths were being concealed or that Covid-19 vaccinations alter DNA.’’

-Paragraph 6.54

‘‘The UK government also had a dedicated team – the Counter Disinformation Unit, within the Security and Online Harms Directorate of the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport – to tackle the issue of online misinformation and disinformation.85 It dealt with online activity in a number of public health areas, including Covid-19 vaccinations. The unit had three main functions in relation to Covid-19 vaccines:

• to monitor misinformation and disinformation trends online by logging information shared in the public domain;

• to flag content to social media platforms where it potentially breached their moderation policies on misinformation and disinformation; and

• to work with social media platforms to support the introduction of systems and processes that promote authoritative sources of information and to help them identify and counter incorrect claims about Covid-19 vaccines that could endanger people’s health.

-Paragraph 6.57

‘‘The Counter Disinformation Unit had ‘trusted flagger’ status with these social media platforms, meaning that when the UK government flagged content as potential misinformation or disinformation, it received attention from the social media companies more quickly than a referral from a member of the public.’’

-Paragraph 6.59

Vaccination as a condition of deployment in England

No jab. No job.

‘‘In February 2021, the UK government discussed the introduction of legislation requiring people working in adult care homes in England to be vaccinated as a condition of their deployment.’’

-Paragraph 6.101

‘‘On 14 April 2021, the UK government launched a consultation on making vaccination a condition of deployment in care homes with older adults.160 The majority of healthcare staff and members of the public were opposed to the policy , whereas care home providers were, overall, strongly supportive of the policy.161 Unions representing care home workers suggested that workers were more likely to decline the vaccination if they felt threatened by employers.’’

-Paragraph 6.106

‘‘On 16 June 2021, the UK government announced vaccination as a condition of deployment in care homes. This meant that anyone working in a Care Quality Commission-registered care home in England was required to have two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine unless they had a medical exemption. The policy came into effect on 11 November 2021.’’

-Paragraph 6.110

‘‘On 9 November 2021, the UK government announced that the vaccination as a condition of deployment policy for care home staff would be extended to all front- line health and social care workers in England (ie those who came into contact with patients or service users), unless the worker was medically exempt.168 However, on 1 March 2022, one month before it was due to come into effect, the UK government announced that the policy would not be implemented and that the existing policy for care home workers would be revoked.’’

‘‘It was estimated that 50,000 NHS workers who would fall under the policy would not be vaccinated by the start of February 2022.’’

-Paragraph 6.111

‘‘England was the only nation of the UK to introduce mandatory vaccination for care home staff.’’

-Paragraph 6.113

Vaccine damage payment scheme

Nearly 20,000 claims of injury.

‘‘By January 2025, there had been 17,519 applications to the scheme in respect of Covid-19 vaccines.’’

-Paragraph 8.3

Reforms suggested

Not much of an improvement.

Thoughts

I don’t feel it is necessary to spend alot of time dissecting this report as i suspect the enitre UK COVID critic/alt media arena will be outputting articles galore the coming week/s with all sorts of analysis. My focus has been on the events documented at the inquiry which preceded the ‘vaccination’ rollout. You won’t find many if any videos/articles/documentaries about that evidence in comparison.

To learn more about COVID-19 vaccination at the UK COVID-19 inquiry visit these links:

Every Story Matters+Impact Film

Module 4 opening statements

Module 4 closing statements

Vaccine injury groups highlights

Katy Coleman the full story

To view Dr.Ashley Croft assess the safety/effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccines at the Scottish COVID-19 inquiry and associated testimonies around adverse events visit the following links:

Dr.Ashley Croft days 1+2

Dr.Ashley Croft Sept 2025

Vaccination adverse events testimony

Thanks for your attention.

All feedback welcome.

End