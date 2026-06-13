Introduction

The FOUR year mainstream and ‘alternative’ media ‘‘whitewash’’ narrative continues with the latest UK COVID-19 inquiry ‘expert’ (who’s likely never watched the inquiry or read a single witness statement in 3 years) gets to tell you how completely useless and expensive it all is….aswell as…..

‘‘It is more than six years since a respiratory virus spread from a Chinese lab across the world. Covid rapidly caused death, economic ruin and social destruction.’’

‘‘Possibly nothing can prepare us for the next pandemic. Before 2020, much contingency planning was done for a flu outbreak. The Covid virus created different problems. That, alas, is life, and death. Not that the Hallett inquiry seems to comprehend such fateful concepts.’’

-Quentin Letts

Reality

As someone who has actually documented the inquiry my view is £200+ million to uncloak crimes against humanity is money well spent and nowhere it is stated a pathogen escaped from a Wuhan lab and killed any UK citizens nor did it cause economic ruin and social destruction.

Many witnesses have however described the devastating economic and social impacts of lockdown and a co-ordinated series of brutal and inhumane public ‘health’ response policies which were health destroying and lethal….even on the nations children!

I’ll highlight the final Module 10 from the inquiry but there are hundreds more sessions within this substack to learn from. Search ‘Compendium.’

The following stated orally or within a witness statement. Stay tuned to the end.

Thoughts

6 years on, the fight for the truth continues and unlike in 2020 the official narrative now has the full support of many in the ‘COVID critic’ arena. History is being re-written. Are you going to let them?

Thanks for your attention.

All feedback welcome.

End