Introduction

The UK COVID-19 inquiry releases it’s Module 4 report on COVID-19 vaccinations 16th April 2026. I noted even with 10 days BEFORE the report is released awareness is already being raised online with an 8 part series. Numerous links and accounts capable of reaching millions are copied in.

Inquiry evidence

The group say their evidence has been ignored/buried and cite a list of grievances however i should point out it has been stated at the inquiry the COVID vaccines did NOT work for the most vulnerable groups and many witnesses have testified about catastrophic harms inflicted from the novel injections with Doctors, Nurses, Consultants and Military Personnel admittedly coerced.

I covered testimonies surrounding COVID-19 vaccinations at this link. (Note just 22 likes, 14 comments and 17 restacks) which was’’t even liked by ANY UK critic in the above list.

The safe and effective myth vs the deadly pandemic myth

I’d like to highlight this part of the post.

‘‘The collective conclusion is that the Module 4 Public Hearings were framed to perpetuate the myth that the Covid vaccines were a resounding success.’’

I have little doubt ’safe and effective’ will prevail at the inquiry (given the baked in biases and despite evidence to the contrary) BUT but as someone that has actually watched the inquiry for over 2 years and read hundreds of witness statements the more crucial talking point should be this;

How can any vaccine let alone fast tracked novel mRNA/DNA ever be effective if a novel pathogen was NOT provably harming and killing people en mass during the Spring of 2020?

NB: Those said to be protected the most from COVID-19 were admittedly harmed the most from restrictions which removed vital life support systems thereafter died in greatest number (people with disabilities and dementia).

Policy harms

So one wonders why evidence which places the pandemic narrative itself under serious pressure is not promoted by the prominent UK COVID critic/alt media arena in quite the same way as we’ve seen with COVID vaccines?

I'm confident you won’t find a single report about ANY of these ‘‘whitewash’’ testimonies on any prominent ‘alt’ media website but there will be hundreds in relation to COVID vaccination.

Thoughts

Why are we always reading about COVID vaccines as the main opposition narrative (ongoing 3 years even AFTER 13 billion global doses) yet almost nothing in comparison to the unarguable and CONFIRMED catastrophic policy harms inflicted on elderly/vulnerable people during lockdown BEFORE the vaccine rollout at a time when ‘COVID death’ recording was erroneous.…as reported by people at the inquiries?

The COVID vaccine focused approach allows for the deadly pandemic narrative to return in future and with it more restrictions etc. So is this a case of look over here but not there which is what the critic/mainstream ‘‘whitewash’’ narrative has also achieved? (interestingly ongoing 3 years).

A litany of lies? 77,000 views

So it doesn’t matter what what people say at the inquiry? I think it does and it should be discussed and reported especially if you have a big platform 1 2. Sadly all my emails to Neil Oliver on this issue totally ignored.

There has been sparse critic appetite to circulate and comment on what the inquiry HAS evidenced over the past 3 years and it has been more about what it supposedly hasn’t. The lack of media articles, support of this substack and the associated X account @geofio8 is proof of that.

The prominent critic approach 2023-2026 has allowed the vast majority of official evidence which calls into question the pandemic itself to be kept out of sight out of mind vs the general public (despite the odd tick box exercise) leaving HUNDREDS of crucial evidence sessions assigned to the abyss. This has made sure the inquiry and decision makers were not placed under any real sustained pressure with the most damning facts, the entirety of which is now going to be buried for 100 years!

Lastly, without myself as a layperson documenting both Scottish and UK COVID-19 inquiries (the UK’s biggest ever public inquiries) i think it’s clear no prominent UK critic/media influencer would have even bothered to report on the inquiry which has documented the most important global evidence about what really went on during lockdown. It would literally have happened and no one would know about it and even when i relentlessly pointed it out it was still 99+% ignored.

To conclude, there are many ‘voices of people’ platforms content as a matter of fact to ignore the many voices of real people. eg; It’s not very reassuring for me to know that if you or i were speaking at an inquiry about what happened to our loved one/s from March 2020 those best placed to make a difference would not care one iota. But hey, at least they can smile at you over the internet with ‘buy me a coffee’, Patreon, online shops, ticketed events, books and gold bullion affiliate links etc which will be promoted to you on a very regular basis. Proof to me that profiteering has a much higher priority and not the truth.

An eye catching image was used on a recent PVI group post.

I however see another much bigger magic trick going on with regards the world’s only official COVID inquiries to reveal the truth to lockdown don’t you?.. eluded to here by Renee Green

Thanks for your attention.

All feedback welcome.

End