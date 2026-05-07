Biologyphenom

Biologyphenom

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Bilbo Baggins's avatar
Bilbo Baggins
37m

PURE EVIL. I wonder how much it costs to have an advert on the front page of one of the broadsheet newspapers however I bet none of them would run it even if we could crowd fund for this. This account deserves further attention and in my opinion this is murder and should be investigated by the police - but what would I know?

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