Introduction

Sam Smith Higgins speaks about the lack of medical treatment for her elderly father with cancer upon transfer into a COVID ward and how this also effected many other bereaved families.

Testimony highlights

Father admitted into hospital 4th January 2021 due to terminal cancer.

Positive for COVID 20th January.

Lack of treatment given until 24 hours before death.

Dies 26th January.

‘‘He didn’t have anything until the day before he died.’’

‘’For a lot of our families they didn’t receive anything..they were lucky to get oxygen.’‘

Statement highlights

‘‘Some of the actions by the health board will forever remain unforgiveable and even to this day.’’

-Paragraph 1

‘‘Different doctors gave him differing diagnosises and every doctor he spoke to just wanted him to sign a DNACPR. The fact that my father hadn’t even been told about his cancer despite the notes that were made in April 2020, is truly unforgiveable.’’

-Paragraph 11

‘‘Within 20 minutes of walking into the assessment unit, my father was asked by a first-year medical student to consent to a DNACPR. This was distressing for my father, who was only going into hospital for treatment to drain his fluid retention.’’

‘‘There was a complete lack of respect for his wishes. I am further enraged by my father’s medical notes from the day he went into the hospital, which stated that he did not want to discuss the DNACPR. Below that note, in a different coloured pen was written “but understood the decision and accepted it”. This clearly was false and highlights the blatant disregard that my father encountered.’’

-Paragraph 19

‘‘She (the consultant) even laughed and said that the water retention was putting a strain on his heart and that she thought he wouldn’t make it off the ward. Upon hearing this, I crumbled to the floor.’’

-Paragraph 20

‘‘My dad was due to come out in two weeks and despite being pressured daily regarding the DNACPR.’’

-Paragraph 21

‘‘He was given medication to knock him out. This was 11 hours of agony endured by dad. My dad’s notes later revealed that “he was sleeping” “watching a film” during this time. However, the truth and my phone and text messages prove otherwise.’’

-Paragraph 24

‘‘This desperation was borne out of a desire for him just to be treated a person rather than an issue, which it had felt that he had been treated as up to this point. On 26 January 2021, i received a call from the doctor who told us that he had deteriorated and that he was dying. To not be able to be with my father and to hear that news was completely devastating.’’

-Paragraph 27

‘‘I cannot get over the thought of someone taking a photo of my dad whilst he lay dying alone. As a group we raised this matter with the First Minister, Mark Drakeford, he said he “couldn’t be held responsible for everything that happens in Welsh hospitals.”

-Paragraph 30

‘‘My dad has lost all rights since his death, which has made trying to seek answers for his denial of rights during his life a near impossible task.’’

-Paragraph 31

‘‘My dad’s death certificate which stated i. Covid pneumonia ii. Prostate cancer iii. Heart failure as cause of death was wrong…

..They wrote that my dad had died from a blood infection (from his knee).’’

-Paragraph 32

‘‘I find it truly unforgivable that my dad’s cancer continued to grow and he suffered, without knowing. What hurts more, is that it has felt like there has been a complete cover up from the health board, with every letter from the health board at odds with each other. The complete lack of candour has left us as a family, completely dismayed and with a total lack of trust in our local health board.’’

-Paragraph 34

Thanks for your attention.

All feedback welcome.

End

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