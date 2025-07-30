Introduction

Claire Sutton is Head of Independent Health and Social Care Sector (IHSC) and a registered nurse who has worked across a number of settings including nursing homes and private hospitals.

The main focus below will be the statment evidence and on the consequences of the ‘COVID vaccine’ mandate in place for NHS staff which was all unbeliveably excluded from the 70mins of oral evidence in favour of lack of adequate PPE, testing and preparing policies for another pandemic.

‘There were many reasons why health and social care workers were hesitant about being vaccinated. Aside from perceived Human Rights issues and the question of individual choice, those who had experienced complications from previous vaccines .’’

-Paragraph 146 of statement

‘‘Some also did not want the vaccine because they were concerned about potential impacts on fertility.’’

-Paragraph 154 of statement

‘‘Some nurses felt they had no choice but to take the ultimate decision to leave nursing due to the pressures on them to be vaccinated against their wishes.’’

-Paragraph 159 of statement

‘‘Some members felt intimidated and bullied for choosing not to have the vaccine or having contra-indications to do so. We received reports of some members being in effect "named and shamed’’ for not being vaccinated and some who felt that they were being discriminated against.’’

-Paragraph 156 of statement

Testimony highlights

Staff retention rates.

Preparing for another pandemic. More testing. More PPE etc

‘‘52% of those working in care homes (in 2021) were thinking about or actively planning to leave their job.’’

‘‘If i could wish for three things for the next pandemic…because IT WILL happen.’’

Statement highlights

‘‘Low nursing staffing levels during the pandemic impacted patient care and staff morale and contributed to increased numbers of nursing staff considering leaving the profession.’’

‘‘Elevated staff sickness levels (in addition to those self-isolating and shielding) during the pandemic further exacerbated the workforce shortages and had a direct impact on the sustainability of services and the ability of staff to deliver safe and effective care , placing patients at risk of missed episodes of care. Nurse-to-patient ratios were diluted, impacting the level of care that could be provided.’’

‘‘It was not unusual for nurses to find themselves being the sole nurse on duty with responsibility for the provision of care to all the patients within their care home.’’

-Paragraph 120

COVID vaccinations

‘‘All staff received an email saying as of the 11th Jan anyone who has not been vaccinated and has covid symptoms will not be paid unless they have a medical condition.’’

-Paragraph 129 b

‘‘The RCN did not s upport staff being forced or coerced into having the vaccine, vaccination being used as part of staff contracts, a condition of employment or any part of employment contracts, linked to terms and conditions of employment or to pay.’’

-Paragraph 135

‘‘Results from the Covid-19 vaccination beliefs study showed those health and social care workers who felt under greater pressure from their employers to receive the vaccine were more likely to decline it.’’

-Paragraph 138

‘‘Some members were required to pay back sick pay or only receive statutory sick pay if they contracted Covid-19 while unvaccinated. Some even reported receiving no pay at all. Others were told that they would not be receiving any pay rises, bonuses, or promotions if they refused the vaccine.’’

‘‘We received reports of agency workers no longer being booked for shifts and even having shifts cancelled as a result of their refusal to be vaccinated.’’

-Paragraph 148

‘‘Those who were breastfeeding sometimes felt pressured to be vaccinated despite feeling that it was not in their baby's best interests.’’

-Paragraph 155

‘‘Member is a Specialist Palliative Care CNS [Clinical Nurse Specialist]. Dealing with end-of-life patients, typically in the last 6 months of life. Provides emotional and symptom control support, with visits and proactive contact. Due to the current pandemic, member and her team were told to discharge their whole case load of 230 patients. If they need support, the patient can ring in. Member is now working with the hospice at home team. Member is extremely concerned about the case load of patients. There are patients that do call in if they need support. but there will be a large number of them who won't, or can't due to being so unwell.’’

-Paragraph 322 a

‘‘Employer has told community staff that, if the Covid-19 situation escalates, they will be expected to decide whether to place DNACPR on patients . Nurses will also be expected to certify death. Staff raised concerns about this and were told an hour's online learning would be provided re verification of death.’’

-Paragraph 322 b

‘‘In October 2020, a lead nurse in a Scottish care home recalled finding it especially difficult to help families say their last goodbyes while visits were not permitted "It was very hard. It felt wrong, but there wasn't another option.’’

-Paragraph 329 c

‘‘Specialist staff were diverted away from vital care services for people with learning disabilities which will have impacted upon health outcomes and may have increased the use of restrictions of liberty, such as restraint and isolation.’’

-Paragraph 335

‘‘We work for a large independent network of residential and nursing homes in England and Scotland. During the pandemic, we've experienced a very mixed picture. Some homes had no positive cases of COVID-19 for either the residents or staff , while sadly others have witnessed deaths.’’

-Paragraph 445 e

Thoughts

If you can have asymptomatic ‘COVID’ and not know and even if you test negative still have ‘COVID’ when have you not got ‘COVID’?

‘‘There is information on the daily logs that one of the residents came back from hospital with a discharge letter saying that a Covid test was done, came out negative but with GP recommendation to be treated like a positive person.’’

-Paragraph 103 c of statement

‘‘Resident refused a swab at the hospital. Resident in isolation for 14 days in separate room in the care home. Resident has dementia. Member is concernd for staff and resident safety.

-Raised by a member working in a care home in Scotland, August 2020

-Paragraph 169 a of statement

‘‘Nurse in charge has said that the resident has been tested negative. Member has no faith in this.’’

-Paragraph 169 d of statement

This was the mental state of people responsible for looking after loved ones in a care home.

‘‘Manager made a comment that instead of masks staff could wear pantyliners.’’

- Raised by a member working in a care home in one of the four nations March 2020.

-Paragraph 190 b of statement

Nurses and carers were becoming seriously ill due to PPE requirements in order to protect others from ‘COVID.’

‘‘Staff were working in ‘‘30 degree heat in PPE’’ which resulted in symptoms of heat stress.''

-Paragraph 168 of statement

Thanks for your attention.

Like, share and comment if you care.

End