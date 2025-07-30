Biologyphenom

Jane
3h

When will craven MSM journalists and editors begin to act ethically and publish these testimonies? Biologyphenom should not be the lone voice. 🙏🏻

Roy McIntosh
5h

blanket DNACPRs = SATANIC EVIL—---------for a FLU that was grabbed hold of for a SATANIC EVIL AGENDA! All involved and complicit should be on MURDER CHARGES!

I started writing early 2020 about 'covid' as things did not add up and also knew that Nick Clegg of FACEBOOK had called a meeting with WHO/world leaders etc. Why was that done----you can find why if you look for it but in plain talk was to control what people could say!? Meeting was FEBRUARY 2020!

I stumbled upon The White Rose and they published a few of my essays and next month they are releasing a book on 'covy' which I am sure shall cover all angles of it. If you do not write to them etc please consider giving them a look!?

Here is one of my essays. Reason I write about this is that I am over 70 but even at this age I do not want any PERFIDIOUS SATANIC EVIL !(STARD politicians or doctors telling me when I am going to die etc!? I shall add no one should accept that but so many do and that could be from wars also never mind the covy scaremongering and poison trial jabs!? Have a read and then debate-------------If You Know Something Is Killing People and You Carry On, That Is Murder

04/10/2021

By Roy R M McIntosh

After reading the report by the BBC Scotland on the elderly deaths in care homes it was shocking to see that there was no mention of this being advised to the Scottish Government to move people from hospitals to clear beds, and that was by Andrews!

Now you do not have to be smart or a doctor to know that every year the care homes struggle to keep ‘bugs’ out of the homes, so taking elderly people from hospitals and sending them to care homes can only be described as criminal. The elderly were not in hospital for a holiday! How did the elderly die? No mention of DNR, Midazolam or Remdesivir…

So, for Krankie Sturgeon to say it was a mistake, is just a lie to cover up killing like never seen before. And it was deliberate, so that is criminal. It was deliberate murder!

Then jump forward to when the injections started and the killing started again. Look at the UK death figures for Jan 2021, and you shall see each week is higher by thousands than the average for previous years. Once again, if you know something is killing people and you carry on, that is murder! Oh, but it is put down to all sorts of other causes: Doctors were falsifying health reports and death certificates.

I wrote in March 2020 and said that moving the elderly would kill people and not one reply. I also wrote to media, Freeman and political parties as I was told by a person from a care home that the injections were maiming and killing, and the only reply I got back was from some Lesley Brown from Scottish government, wondering where I got my information from. I told her where to go… I had written to Freeman, yet Brown replies? Taking the killing of the elderly and now the killing and maiming by injections, the politicians and NHS should be on murder charges!

In time the truth shall come out, and it is good that families have come together to ask questions, and also that the Covid-19 Assembly are working away in the background. Looks like pharma and Gates etc could be pulling the strings!?

