Biologyphenom

Biologyphenom

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Dee Dee's avatar
Dee Dee
1h

Does anyone else's blood still boil?

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JCBC's avatar
JCBC
2h

Absolutely heartbreaking. Thanks for keeping us informed Biolgyphenom.

This really got to me. The damage the lockdowns caused, not viral. Especially those disabled, needing care, and care restricted. I know what isolation does to those people. It’s criminal what the govt (& other govts globally) did. We are social beings, and matter, even when getting old ill or deteriorating. Absolutely criminal and disgusting how people were treated in their later years and those needing care. Also, the person put on end of life drugs and denied water and food…

It’s SO SAD, and must never be forgotten.

I don’t doubt they will try this again, only worse.

SHOCKING !!!

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