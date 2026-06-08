Introduction

The UK COVID-19 inquiry is marking Carers Week (8–14 June) by sharing what unpaid carers have told us about their experiences including stories of burnout, stress, trauma, loss and grief.

The Inquiry will publish its Module 6 report in just a few months’ time. As part of this investigation, the Inquiry has examined the experiences of people who gave and received care in their own homes – including unpaid carers such as family members and friends.

Feedback Unpaid Carers

Just unrelenting proof of yet more policy and propaganda harms not viral.

Additional ‘Every Story Matters’ Feedback 1

Thoughts

To learn more about what was said and documented at Module 6 click here. Also includes remarkable Every Story Mattters responses from unpaid carers, nurses, care home workers, managers and bereaved families.

Thanks for your attention.

All feedback welcome.

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