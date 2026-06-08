UK COVID-19 inquiry|Carers Week 8-14 Jun 2026
A focus on the stories of unpaid carers.
Introduction
The UK COVID-19 inquiry is marking Carers Week (8–14 June) by sharing what unpaid carers have told us about their experiences including stories of burnout, stress, trauma, loss and grief.
The Inquiry will publish its Module 6 report in just a few months’ time. As part of this investigation, the Inquiry has examined the experiences of people who gave and received care in their own homes – including unpaid carers such as family members and friends.
Feedback Unpaid Carers
Just unrelenting proof of yet more policy and propaganda harms not viral.
Additional ‘Every Story Matters’ Feedback 1
Thoughts
To learn more about what was said and documented at Module 6 click here. Also includes remarkable Every Story Mattters responses from unpaid carers, nurses, care home workers, managers and bereaved families.
Thanks for your attention.
All feedback welcome.
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Does anyone else's blood still boil?
Absolutely heartbreaking. Thanks for keeping us informed Biolgyphenom.
This really got to me. The damage the lockdowns caused, not viral. Especially those disabled, needing care, and care restricted. I know what isolation does to those people. It’s criminal what the govt (& other govts globally) did. We are social beings, and matter, even when getting old ill or deteriorating. Absolutely criminal and disgusting how people were treated in their later years and those needing care. Also, the person put on end of life drugs and denied water and food…
It’s SO SAD, and must never be forgotten.
I don’t doubt they will try this again, only worse.
SHOCKING !!!